Lirik Lagu Bandaids – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

You should have told me
I don't know what to say
Why are you sorry
How did it get this way
My heart is broken
Down to my core
It's not what I wanted
I don't know what I want anymore
I'm afraid
That band aids
Are no good
For heartache
Not okay
So tell me
When your world is falling down
Afraid of falling down
But fire has started right behind me
And if I don't jump now
I fear that I can't take the burning
I can't hear a sound
Nothing that I say can hurt me
Dive into the ground
I fear that I can't take the burning
I'm afraid
That band aids
Are no good
For heartache
Not okay
So tell me
When your world is falling down
Friends of flowers
Fragile silence
Stand beside you
Stop your crying
I'm afraid
That band aids
Are no good
For heartache
Not okay
So tell me
When your world is falling down
Credit
Artis: Keshi
Album: Bandaids
Dirilis: 2020
Penulis lagu: Keshi
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Artikel Pilihan