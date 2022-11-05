Lirik Lagu Bandaids – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bandaids – Keshi

You should have told me

I don't know what to say

Why are you sorry

How did it get this way

My heart is broken

Down to my core

It's not what I wanted

I don't know what I want anymore

I'm afraid

That band aids

Are no good

For heartache

Not okay

So tell me

When your world is falling down

Afraid of falling down

But fire has started right behind me

And if I don't jump now

I fear that I can't take the burning

I can't hear a sound

Nothing that I say can hurt me

Dive into the ground

I fear that I can't take the burning

I'm afraid

That band aids

Are no good

For heartache

Not okay

So tell me

When your world is falling down

Friends of flowers

Fragile silence

Stand beside you

Stop your crying

I'm afraid

That band aids

Are no good

For heartache

Not okay

So tell me

When your world is falling down

Credit

Artis: Keshi

Album: Bandaids

Dirilis: 2020

Penulis lagu: Keshi

Genre: Alternative/Indie