Lirik Lagu Beside You – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beside You – Keshi

Oh!

It's just you and I, and no other guys

We got no interruptions and we both feelin' the vibe

Say I'm not your type

But I know what's on your mind

We can talk about nothin' or we can see what it's like

Don't lie, baby, don't lie

His love never felt right

Switch sides and I'm beside you

If you say it's alright (don't lie, baby, don't lie)

Way too many heads, need a steady view

Smokin' cigarettes at the rendezvous

Never meant to cross you

But my jaw hit the floor with the one, two

Think I want you

You say this ain't love, but it's still the same love

Make love, anythin' to sate ya

Don't be shy, you decide

Say, can I make you mine?

Don't lie, baby, don't lie

His love never felt right

Switch sides and I'm beside ya

If you say it's alright

(Lemme show you how it feel like)

Don't lie, baby, don't lie

His love never felt right

Switch sides and I'm beside ya

If you say it's alright (don't lie, baby, don't lie)

Your skin so fine

(Ah-ah, ah) come close, baby, put it on mine

(Ah) your skin so fine

(Ah-ah, ah) come close, baby, put it on mine