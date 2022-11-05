Lirik Lagu Sociopath – Jeremy Zucker feat. Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sociopath – Jeremy Zucker feat. Keshi

You are a grade A sociopath

In my mind

And you are a landslide

Or a land mine

In my life

I'm so sick of every question

You've been bugging from the start

Am I what you were dreaming of

Is this what you were dreaming up?

I can read your mind already

Oh so full of new ideas

Is this what we were meant to be?

Just exactly what you need

So if you ask me

How I've been

I'm ready

To lie

If you ask me

How I am

I'm doing

Alright

You can tell yourself your reasons

California dreaming every night

Cut me I start bleeding

Come back when your heart stops beating

I don't which one I'm leaving

Never felt so good to say goodbye

Cut me I start bleeding

Come back when your heart stops beating

Can you hear me now?

Your favorite sound

Are you on a cloud?

Blacking out

Well you played your part

Made it hard

If I walked away

You'd fall apart

And I'd talk you down

Every time you'd call

And we'd chalk it up

To the alcohol

Well you weren't the best

And I feared the worst

Now I don't think I'd know what to say

If you ask me

How I've been

I'm ready

To lie

If you ask me

How I am

I'm doing

Alright

Credit

Artis: Jeremy Zucker feat. Keshi

Album: Crusher

Dirilis: 1 Oktober 2021

Penulis: Keshi, Emile Haenie, Jeremy Zucker

Produser: Jeremy Zucker

Label: Republic, 3OAK

Fakta di Balik Lagu Sociopath

Sociopath adalah lagu dari penyanyi dan penulis lagu Amerika Serikat bernama Jeremy Scott Zucker atau lebih dikenal dengan Jeremy Zucker.

Dalam lagu ini, Zucker berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi asal Amerika bernama Casey Thai Luong atau lebih dikenal dengan nama panggung Keshi.