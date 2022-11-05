Lirik Lagu Sociopath – Jeremy Zucker feat. Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sociopath – Jeremy Zucker feat. Keshi
You are a grade A sociopath
In my mind
And you are a landslide
Or a land mine
In my life
I'm so sick of every question
You've been bugging from the start
Am I what you were dreaming of
Is this what you were dreaming up?
I can read your mind already
Oh so full of new ideas
Is this what we were meant to be?
Just exactly what you need
So if you ask me
How I've been
I'm ready
To lie
If you ask me
How I am
I'm doing
Alright
You can tell yourself your reasons
California dreaming every night
Cut me I start bleeding
Come back when your heart stops beating
I don't which one I'm leaving
Never felt so good to say goodbye
Cut me I start bleeding
Come back when your heart stops beating
Can you hear me now?
Your favorite sound
Are you on a cloud?
Blacking out
Well you played your part
Made it hard
If I walked away
You'd fall apart
And I'd talk you down
Every time you'd call
And we'd chalk it up
To the alcohol
Well you weren't the best
And I feared the worst
Now I don't think I'd know what to say
If you ask me
How I've been
I'm ready
To lie
If you ask me
How I am
I'm doing
Alright
Credit
Artis: Jeremy Zucker feat. Keshi
Album: Crusher
Dirilis: 1 Oktober 2021
Penulis: Keshi, Emile Haenie, Jeremy Zucker
Produser: Jeremy Zucker
Label: Republic, 3OAK
Fakta di Balik Lagu Sociopath
Sociopath adalah lagu dari penyanyi dan penulis lagu Amerika Serikat bernama Jeremy Scott Zucker atau lebih dikenal dengan Jeremy Zucker.
Dalam lagu ini, Zucker berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi asal Amerika bernama Casey Thai Luong atau lebih dikenal dengan nama panggung Keshi.
