Lirik Lagu Onoffonoff - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm lost and, I'm lost and
I'm lost and, I'm lost and
We lost in emotion
I'm sorry, unspoken
Stop talking, explosion
Makeup s*x, so broken
Don't leave me, don't leave me
I know you, you need me
I know I'm not that easy
But babe, I'm on my knees
So lost that we can't see
I want you next to me
You wanna see me bleed
You wanna hear me scream
So loud, but no sound
We fall down, we fall down
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on?
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on?
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)
Careful, slowly
Darling, what's the hurry?
Love me, hate me
Kiss me when you hurt me
Dancing when we're burning
Every day, she learning
Ways to cut my heart into the shape she wants to turn me
Baby, that's a no-no
How low can you go, go?
Stick around to find how bad she'll wreck my fuckin' heart though
So loud, but no sound
We fall down, we fall down
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on? (Hey)
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on?
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)
Credit
Artis: Keshi
Album: Onoffonoff
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di Balik Lagu Onoffonoff
Casey Luong atau yang lebih dikenal secara mononim dengan nama panggungnya, yakni Keshi.
Dirinya adalah seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, produser rekaman, dan multi-instrumentalis asal Amerika Serikat.
