Lirik Lagu Onoffonoff - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 November 2022, 03:35 WIB
Keshi.
Keshi. /Instagram @keshi

Lirik Lagu Onoffonoff - Keshi

I'm lost and, I'm lost and
I'm lost and, I'm lost and

We lost in emotion
I'm sorry, unspoken
Stop talking, explosion
Makeup s*x, so broken
Don't leave me, don't leave me
I know you, you need me
I know I'm not that easy
But babe, I'm on my knees
So lost that we can't see
I want you next to me
You wanna see me bleed
You wanna hear me scream

So loud, but no sound
We fall down, we fall down
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on?
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on?
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)

Careful, slowly
Darling, what's the hurry?
Love me, hate me
Kiss me when you hurt me
Dancing when we're burning
Every day, she learning
Ways to cut my heart into the shape she wants to turn me
Baby, that's a no-no
How low can you go, go?
Stick around to find how bad she'll wreck my fuckin' heart though

So loud, but no sound
We fall down, we fall down
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on? (Hey)
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)
On and off, and off and on
Can we talk, what's goin' on?
When we start, we never stop
It's every day, every day (yeah)

Credit
Artis: Keshi
Album: Onoffonoff
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Onoffonoff
Casey Luong atau yang lebih dikenal secara mononim dengan nama panggungnya, yakni Keshi.

Dirinya adalah seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, produser rekaman, dan multi-instrumentalis asal Amerika Serikat.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 November 2022, 01:25 WIB
Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

4 November 2022, 21:09 WIB
ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

4 November 2022, 18:01 WIB
Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

4 November 2022, 13:23 WIB
Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

4 November 2022, 12:41 WIB
Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

4 November 2022, 12:40 WIB
Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

4 November 2022, 09:19 WIB
Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

4 November 2022, 09:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Harga Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik 2022, Simak 10 Merek Rekomendasi Kominfo
2

Tak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB TV Digital Gratis dari Kominfo
3

Rekomendasi 11 Set Top Box Termurah dan Berkualitas, Mulai dari Harga Rp100 Ribuan
4

Prediksi Real Sociedad vs Man United di Liga Europa: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
5

Konser BLACKPINK di GBK Gagal Dilaksanakan, Menpora: Saya Pastikan Itu Tidak Mungkin Digelar
6

Sudah Rilis! Berikut Link Pembelian dan Harga Tiket NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A Dream
7

Link Streaming Love in Contract Episode 14 Sub Indo: Yo Mi Ho Singkirkan Ji Ho Demi Perjodohan Sang Eun
8

10 Rekomendasi Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik dan Resolusi Jernih, Harga Terjangkau Mulai Rp100 Ribuan
9

Contoh Deskripsi Diri untuk Daftar PPPK Guru 2022
10

9 Langkah Mudah Cek Riwayat Transaksi di Gojek Selama Setahun Terakhir

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Tasikmalaya

Warner Bros. Ingin Lebih Banyak Film Harry Potter, Apakah JK Rowling Setuju?

Warner Bros. Ingin Lebih Banyak Film Harry Potter, Apakah JK Rowling Setuju?

5 November 2022, 05:11 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Sabtu, 5 November  2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Sabtu, 5 November  2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

Kunci Jawaban IPS Sejarah Halaman 60 Kelas 10 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 8

Kunci Jawaban IPS Sejarah Halaman 60 Kelas 10 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 8

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Lengkap Pelayanan SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Sabtu 5 November 2022, Catat Syaratnya!

Jadwal Lengkap Pelayanan SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Sabtu 5 November 2022, Catat Syaratnya!

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Utara Times

5 Weton dikenal Dermawan, Suka Berbagi Meski dalam Kondisi Sulit

5 Weton dikenal Dermawan, Suka Berbagi Meski dalam Kondisi Sulit

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Dengarkan Hati untuk Mengetahui Apa yang Dirasakan

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Dengarkan Hati untuk Mengetahui Apa yang Dirasakan

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Leo Sulit Menghasilkan Lebih Banyak Pendapatan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Leo Sulit Menghasilkan Lebih Banyak Pendapatan

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 5 November 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Waspada Gangguan dari Orang Ketiga

Ramalan Zodiak 5 November 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Waspada Gangguan dari Orang Ketiga

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal Pertandingan Bundesliga 2022-2023 Pekan ke 13, Ambisi Bayern Rebut Pucuk Klasemen dari Jagoan Ibukota

Jadwal Pertandingan Bundesliga 2022-2023 Pekan ke 13, Ambisi Bayern Rebut Pucuk Klasemen dari Jagoan Ibukota

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Ternyata Strategi Manajemen Kelas yang Dilakukan Bu Inah Kurang Berhasil, Apa Perbaikannya? Jawabannya di Sini

Ternyata Strategi Manajemen Kelas yang Dilakukan Bu Inah Kurang Berhasil, Apa Perbaikannya? Jawabannya di Sini

5 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ada Masakini Masakitu dan Indonesia Next Top Model Cycle 3

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ada Masakini Masakitu dan Indonesia Next Top Model Cycle 3

5 November 2022, 05:09 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Sabtu, 5 November  2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Sabtu, 5 November  2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

5 November 2022, 05:07 WIB

Media Blora

30 Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022

30 Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022

5 November 2022, 05:06 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara GTV Sabtu 5 November 2022: Sinetron Mantan IPA IPS dan Anak Jalanan

Jadwal Acara GTV Sabtu 5 November 2022: Sinetron Mantan IPA IPS dan Anak Jalanan

5 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022: Shio Harimau Diliputi Kegelisahan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022: Shio Harimau Diliputi Kegelisahan

5 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 5 November 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena Free Fire!

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 5 November 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena Free Fire!

5 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48 Kapan Dibuka? Ini Jadwal, Syarat, dan Cara Buat Akunnya

Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48 Kapan Dibuka? Ini Jadwal, Syarat, dan Cara Buat Akunnya

5 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal Pertandingan La Liga Spanyol 2022-2023 Pekan ke 13, Barcelona & Real Madrid Siap Kalahkan Lawan Mudah

Jadwal Pertandingan La Liga Spanyol 2022-2023 Pekan ke 13, Barcelona & Real Madrid Siap Kalahkan Lawan Mudah

5 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Zona Priangan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series akan Diluncurkan pada Minggu Pertama Februari 2023 karena Pasar Smartphone Menyusut

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series akan Diluncurkan pada Minggu Pertama Februari 2023 karena Pasar Smartphone Menyusut

5 November 2022, 05:03 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Olahan Singkong yang Super Legit dan Bikin Nagih Banget, Cocok Jadi Ide Isian Snack Box Mewah Tapi Ekonomis

Olahan Singkong yang Super Legit dan Bikin Nagih Banget, Cocok Jadi Ide Isian Snack Box Mewah Tapi Ekonomis

5 November 2022, 05:01 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022 : Asmara Normal, Karir Sibuk Berkembang

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022 : Asmara Normal, Karir Sibuk Berkembang

5 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, Inilah Karakter Support yang Cantik Menawan, Pemula Harus Kenal

NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, Inilah Karakter Support yang Cantik Menawan, Pemula Harus Kenal

5 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Prakiraan Cuaca Kabupaten Bandung Barat Sabtu 5 November 2022, Cek Disini Sebelum Beraktivitas

Prakiraan Cuaca Kabupaten Bandung Barat Sabtu 5 November 2022, Cek Disini Sebelum Beraktivitas

5 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Temanggung, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Temanggung, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

5 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara NET TV Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Catatan Si Bocil, Tonight Show, Top Gear

Jadwal Acara NET TV Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Catatan Si Bocil, Tonight Show, Top Gear

5 November 2022, 05:00 WIB