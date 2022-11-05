Lirik Lagu Onoffonoff - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Onoffonoff - Keshi

I'm lost and, I'm lost and

I'm lost and, I'm lost and

We lost in emotion

I'm sorry, unspoken

Stop talking, explosion

Makeup s*x, so broken

Don't leave me, don't leave me

I know you, you need me

I know I'm not that easy

But babe, I'm on my knees

So lost that we can't see

I want you next to me

You wanna see me bleed

You wanna hear me scream

So loud, but no sound

We fall down, we fall down

On and off, and off and on

Can we talk, what's goin' on?

When we start, we never stop

It's every day, every day (yeah)

On and off, and off and on

Can we talk, what's goin' on?

When we start, we never stop

It's every day, every day (yeah)

Careful, slowly

Darling, what's the hurry?

Love me, hate me

Kiss me when you hurt me

Dancing when we're burning

Every day, she learning

Ways to cut my heart into the shape she wants to turn me

Baby, that's a no-no

How low can you go, go?

Stick around to find how bad she'll wreck my fuckin' heart though

So loud, but no sound

We fall down, we fall down

On and off, and off and on

Can we talk, what's goin' on? (Hey)

When we start, we never stop

It's every day, every day (yeah)

On and off, and off and on

Can we talk, what's goin' on?

When we start, we never stop

It's every day, every day (yeah)

Credit

Artis: Keshi

Album: Onoffonoff

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Onoffonoff

Casey Luong atau yang lebih dikenal secara mononim dengan nama panggungnya, yakni Keshi.

Dirinya adalah seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, produser rekaman, dan multi-instrumentalis asal Amerika Serikat.