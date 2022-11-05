Lirik Lagu IT'S YOU - MAX feat. Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu IT'S YOU - MAX feat. Keshi

Mm-hmm, oh yeah

It's you

Loving's so easy to do

Yeah, it's easy, baby

Oh, ooh-ooh

Think that I'm falling for you

Yeah, it's easy (you got to get a hold of yourself)

Another Sunday afternoon

And I'm still in bed with you

Nothing else I wanna do, no

Order from that place you like (you like)

We don't need to go outside (outside)

Something 'bout you feels so right (feels so right)

Can we stay like this forever?

White dress or whatever

I keep dreaming there's a somewhere

That we grow old together

It's you

Loving's so easy to do

Yeah, it's easy, baby

Oh, ooh-ooh

Think that I'm falling for you

Yeah, it's easy

I met you at the right time

See you and I'm still excited

Sittin' in that shirt of mine

A little big but I like it

Snacks in the late night

We don't need to do fine dinin'

Make love when the sunrise

Pillow talk in silence

Like this forever (forever)

White dress or whatever

I keep dreamin' there's a somewhere

That we grow old together

In a van or in a mansion

Raining but we're dancing

There's a billion people out there, I can't believe the chances

It's you

Loving's so easy to do (to do)

Yeah, it's easy, baby (yeah)

Oh, ooh-ooh (yeah-ooh, uh)

Think that I'm falling for you (for you, yeah)

Yeah, it's easy (ooh)