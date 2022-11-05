Lirik Lagu IT'S YOU - MAX feat. Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu IT'S YOU - MAX feat. Keshi
Mm-hmm, oh yeah
It's you
Loving's so easy to do
Yeah, it's easy, baby
Oh, ooh-ooh
Think that I'm falling for you
Yeah, it's easy (you got to get a hold of yourself)
Another Sunday afternoon
And I'm still in bed with you
Nothing else I wanna do, no
Order from that place you like (you like)
We don't need to go outside (outside)
Something 'bout you feels so right (feels so right)
Can we stay like this forever?
White dress or whatever
I keep dreaming there's a somewhere
That we grow old together
It's you
Loving's so easy to do
Yeah, it's easy, baby
Oh, ooh-ooh
Think that I'm falling for you
Yeah, it's easy
I met you at the right time
See you and I'm still excited
Sittin' in that shirt of mine
A little big but I like it
Snacks in the late night
We don't need to do fine dinin'
Make love when the sunrise
Pillow talk in silence
Like this forever (forever)
White dress or whatever
I keep dreamin' there's a somewhere
That we grow old together
In a van or in a mansion
Raining but we're dancing
There's a billion people out there, I can't believe the chances
It's you
Loving's so easy to do (to do)
Yeah, it's easy, baby (yeah)
Oh, ooh-ooh (yeah-ooh, uh)
Think that I'm falling for you (for you, yeah)
Yeah, it's easy (ooh)
Artikel Pilihan