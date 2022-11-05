Lirik Lagu Suicide Blonde – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Suicide Blonde - INXS
Don't you know what you're doing
You've got a death wish
Suicide blonde
Suicide blonde
Suicide blonde
Suicide blonde
Suicide blonde was the color of her hair
Like a cheap distraction for a new affair
She knew it would finish before it began
Wow baby I think you lost the plan
You want to make her suicide blonde
Love devastation, suicide blonde
You want to make her suicide blonde
Love devastation, suicide blonde
She stripped to the beat but her clothes stay on
White light everywhere but you can't see a thing
Such a squeeze
A mad sad moment
Glory to you
Glory to you
Take me there
Take me there
Got some revelation
Put into your hands
Save you from your misery like rain across the land
Don't you see the color of deception
Turning your world around again
You want to make her suicide blonde
Love devastation, suicide blonde
You want to make her suicide blonde
Love devastation, suicide blonde
You want to make
You want to make
You want to make her suicide blonde
You want to make
Aww
