Lirik Lagu Suicide Blonde – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Suicide Blonde - INXS

Don't you know what you're doing

You've got a death wish

Suicide blonde

Suicide blonde

Suicide blonde

Suicide blonde

Suicide blonde was the color of her hair

Like a cheap distraction for a new affair

She knew it would finish before it began

Wow baby I think you lost the plan

You want to make her suicide blonde

Love devastation, suicide blonde

You want to make her suicide blonde

Love devastation, suicide blonde

She stripped to the beat but her clothes stay on

White light everywhere but you can't see a thing

Such a squeeze

A mad sad moment

Glory to you

Glory to you

Take me there

Take me there

Got some revelation

Put into your hands

Save you from your misery like rain across the land

Don't you see the color of deception

Turning your world around again

You want to make her suicide blonde

Love devastation, suicide blonde

You want to make her suicide blonde

Love devastation, suicide blonde

You want to make

You want to make

You want to make her suicide blonde

You want to make

Aww