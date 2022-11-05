Lirik Lagu Splash – Public dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Splash – Public
Wanna get to know you
‘Cause there’s something ’bout your smile that I can’t quite place
What’s your favorite color?
Are you into something dark or a happy face?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
Tell me what you want
‘Cause it’s what I want
When the morning comes
You’re my splash of sun
Yeah
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
How can I show you
That, baby, I can treat you right
Hold you when you’re cold
So pull me closer
Baby, we can take the night
Make it shine like gold
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
Tell me what you want
‘Cause it’s what I want
When the morning comes
You’re my splash of sun
Yeah
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
Tell me what you want
(I just wanna take you dancing)
‘Cause it’s what I want
(Charm your best friend and meet your parents)
(Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?)
When the morning comes
(I just wanna take you dancing)
You’re my splash of sun
(Charm your best friend and meet your parents)
(How long will we keep pretending?)
