Lirik Lagu Honey In The Summer – Public dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Honey In The Summer – Public
I gotta tell ya
Sometimes she gets movin' real slow
And if we have the afternoon
Well, baby, there's no tellin' where we go
Yeah, couples out there lovin'
I see them on my phone
But I don't have a sweetheart to hold when I'm alone
So I just grab my keys and snag my favourite CD
Cruisin' and it's just me in the front seat, she's so sweet
My honey in the summer
My honey in the summer (summer)
I'm out here burnin' rubber
My honey in the summer, summer
Ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah
Top down, sunshine
Party of one inside my ride
Solo kinda guy, all I got is 4-wheel drive
Highway, date night, record from 1979
Right turn, green light
Long as I got my ride or die
Wish I could show ya (wish I could show)
On a Friday night out
She's liftin' me up (liftin' me up)
With the windows rolled down, down, down, yeah
Yeah, couples out there lovin'
I see them on my phone
But I don't have a sweetheart to hold when I'm alone
So I just grab my keys and snag my favourite CD
'Cruisin and it's just me in the front seat, she's so sweet
My honey in the summer
My honey in the summer (summer)
I'm out here burnin' rubber
My honey in the summer, summer
Ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah
Top down, sunshine
Party of one inside my ride (just me)
Solo kinda guy, all I got is 4-wheel drive
Highway, date night, record from 1979
Right turn, green light
Long as I got my ride or die
Yeah, couples out there lovin'
I see them on my phone
But I don't have a sweetheart to hold when I'm alone
So I just Benjamy keys and snag my favourite CD
Cruisin' and it's just me in the front seat, she's so sweet
My honey in the summer
My honey in the summer (summer)
I'm out here burnin' rubber (I'm out here burnin' rubber, baby)
My honey in the summer, summer
Ooh, ooh, ooh yeah
Top down, sunshine
Party of one inside my ride
Solo kinda guy, all I got is 4-wheel drive
Highway, date night, record from 1979
Right turn, green light
Long as I got my ride or die
