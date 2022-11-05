Lirik Lagu Honey In The Summer – Public dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Honey In The Summer – Public

I gotta tell ya

Sometimes she gets movin' real slow

And if we have the afternoon

Well, baby, there's no tellin' where we go

Yeah, couples out there lovin'

I see them on my phone

But I don't have a sweetheart to hold when I'm alone

So I just grab my keys and snag my favourite CD

Cruisin' and it's just me in the front seat, she's so sweet

My honey in the summer

My honey in the summer (summer)

I'm out here burnin' rubber

My honey in the summer, summer

Ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah

Top down, sunshine

Party of one inside my ride

Solo kinda guy, all I got is 4-wheel drive

Highway, date night, record from 1979

Right turn, green light

Long as I got my ride or die

Wish I could show ya (wish I could show)

On a Friday night out

She's liftin' me up (liftin' me up)

With the windows rolled down, down, down, yeah

Yeah, couples out there lovin'

I see them on my phone

But I don't have a sweetheart to hold when I'm alone

So I just grab my keys and snag my favourite CD

'Cruisin and it's just me in the front seat, she's so sweet

My honey in the summer

My honey in the summer (summer)

I'm out here burnin' rubber

My honey in the summer, summer

Ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah

Top down, sunshine

Party of one inside my ride (just me)

Solo kinda guy, all I got is 4-wheel drive

Highway, date night, record from 1979

Right turn, green light

Long as I got my ride or die

Yeah, couples out there lovin'

I see them on my phone

But I don't have a sweetheart to hold when I'm alone

So I just Benjamy keys and snag my favourite CD

Cruisin' and it's just me in the front seat, she's so sweet

My honey in the summer

My honey in the summer (summer)

I'm out here burnin' rubber (I'm out here burnin' rubber, baby)

My honey in the summer, summer

Ooh, ooh, ooh yeah

Top down, sunshine

Party of one inside my ride

Solo kinda guy, all I got is 4-wheel drive

Highway, date night, record from 1979

Right turn, green light

Long as I got my ride or die

Credit