Lirik Lagu Pretty Face – Public dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Face – Public
Such a pretty face, you see her walking around
In the middle of the night in her wedding gown
Says that she can do it, but is she trying?
Beautiful girl, hasn't grown up yet
And she's wasting all her feelings on a boy she's never met
Says that she is happy, but is she lying?
Running and she's running again
She's trying to understand, but she can't
Running and she's running again
She's crying by herself 'cause she can
Do you know her?
The girl that looks to you
And would you love her
The way that she loved you?
Such a pretty face, you see her walking around
It's the middle of the night and nobody makes a sound
Says that she can do it, but is she lying? (Is she lying? Is she lying?)
Running and she's running again (running and she's running again)
She's trying to understand, but she can't (she's trying to understand, but she can't)
Running and she's running again
She's crying by herself cause she can
Do you know her?
The girl that looks to you
And would you love her
The way that she loved you?
And would you be there
To help her push on through?
And would you know her
If she didn't know you?
Are we enough?
Do we measure up?
Are we enough?
Do we measure up?
Such a pretty face, you see her walking around
Oh, she's such a pretty face
Do you know her?
The girl that looks to you
And would you love her
The way that she loved you?
And would you be there
To help her push on through?
And would you know her
If she didn't know you?
