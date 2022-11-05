Lirik Lagu Pretty Face – Public dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Face – Public

Such a pretty face, you see her walking around

In the middle of the night in her wedding gown

Says that she can do it, but is she trying?

Beautiful girl, hasn't grown up yet

And she's wasting all her feelings on a boy she's never met

Says that she is happy, but is she lying?

Running and she's running again

She's trying to understand, but she can't

Running and she's running again

She's crying by herself 'cause she can

Do you know her?

The girl that looks to you

And would you love her

The way that she loved you?

Such a pretty face, you see her walking around

It's the middle of the night and nobody makes a sound

Says that she can do it, but is she lying? (Is she lying? Is she lying?)

Running and she's running again (running and she's running again)

She's trying to understand, but she can't (she's trying to understand, but she can't)

Running and she's running again

She's crying by herself cause she can

Do you know her?

The girl that looks to you

And would you love her

The way that she loved you?

And would you be there

To help her push on through?

And would you know her

If she didn't know you?

Are we enough?

Do we measure up?

Are we enough?

Do we measure up?

Such a pretty face, you see her walking around

Oh, she's such a pretty face

Do you know her?

The girl that looks to you

And would you love her

The way that she loved you?

And would you be there

To help her push on through?

And would you know her

If she didn't know you?