Lirik Lagu Make You Mine – Public dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make You Mine – Public

Well, I will call you darlin'

And everything will be okay

'Cause I know that I am yours

And you are mine

Doesn't matter anyway

In the night, we'll take a walk

It's nothing funny, just to talk

Put your hand in mine

You know that I want to be with you all the time

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

Until I make you mine

Well, I have called you darlin'

And I'll say it again, again

So kiss me 'til I'm sorry, babe

That you are gone and I'm a mess

And I'll hurt you and you'll hurt me

And we'll say things we can't repeat

Put your hand in mine

You know that I want to be with you all the time

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

Until I make you mine

You need to know

We'll take it slow

I miss you so

We'll take it slow

It's hard to feel you slipping (you need to know)

Through my fingers are so numb (we'll take it slow)

And how was I supposed to know (I miss you so)

That you were not the one?

Put your hand in mine

You know that I want to be with you all the time

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

Until I make you mine

Put your hand in mine

You know that I want to be with you all the time

Oh darlin', darlin', baby, you're so very fine

You know that I won't stop, until I make you mine

Until I make you