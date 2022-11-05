Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girl – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girl - INXS

Nicky's in the corner

With a black coat on

Runnin' from a bad home

With some cat inside

And where did you find her?

Among the neon lights

That haunt the streets outside

She says, "Stay with me"

Beautiful girl

(Stay with me)

Beautiful girl

(Stay with me)

She wanna go home

From doorway to doorway

Street corner to corner

Neon ghosts in the city

And she says

Stay with me, stay with me

Stay with me, stay with me

Stay with me

Stay with me

She's so scared

So very frightened

Anything could happen

Right here tonight

Beautiful girl

(Stay with me)

Beautiful Girl

(Stay with me)

She wanna go home

Stay with me

(Beautiful girl)

Stay with me

(Beautiful girl)

Stay with me

(Beautiful girl)

Stay with me

Beautiful girl