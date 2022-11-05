Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girl – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girl - INXS
Nicky's in the corner
With a black coat on
Runnin' from a bad home
With some cat inside
And where did you find her?
Among the neon lights
That haunt the streets outside
She says, "Stay with me"
Beautiful girl
(Stay with me)
Beautiful girl
(Stay with me)
She wanna go home
From doorway to doorway
Street corner to corner
Neon ghosts in the city
And she says
Stay with me, stay with me
Stay with me, stay with me
Stay with me
Stay with me
She's so scared
So very frightened
Anything could happen
Right here tonight
Beautiful girl
(Stay with me)
Beautiful Girl
(Stay with me)
She wanna go home
Stay with me
(Beautiful girl)
Stay with me
(Beautiful girl)
Stay with me
(Beautiful girl)
Stay with me
Beautiful girl
