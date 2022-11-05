Lirik Lagu Need You Tonight – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Need You Tonight - INXS
Come over here
All you've got is this moment
Twenty-first century's yesterday
You can care all you want
Everybody does, yeah, that's okay
So slide over here and give me a moment
Your moves are so raw, I've got to let you know
I've got to let you know
You're one of my kind
I need you tonight
'Cause I'm not sleepin'
There's somethin' about you, girl
That makes me sweat
How do you feel? I'm lonely
What do you think? Can't think at all
What you gonna do? Gonna live my life
So slide over here and give me a moment
Your moves are so raw, I've got to let you know
I've got to let you know
You're one of my kind
I need you tonight
'Cause I'm not sleepin'
There's somethin' about you, girl
That makes me sweat
So how do you feel? I'm lonely
What do you think? Can't think at all
What you gonna do? Gonna live my life
How do you feel? I'm lonely
What do you think? Can't think at all
What you gonna do? Gonna live my life
Artikel Pilihan