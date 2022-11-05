Lirik Lagu Need You Tonight – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Need You Tonight - INXS

Come over here

All you've got is this moment

Twenty-first century's yesterday

You can care all you want

Everybody does, yeah, that's okay

So slide over here and give me a moment

Your moves are so raw, I've got to let you know

I've got to let you know

You're one of my kind

I need you tonight

'Cause I'm not sleepin'

There's somethin' about you, girl

That makes me sweat

How do you feel? I'm lonely

What do you think? Can't think at all

What you gonna do? Gonna live my life

So slide over here and give me a moment

Your moves are so raw, I've got to let you know

I've got to let you know

You're one of my kind

I need you tonight

'Cause I'm not sleepin'

There's somethin' about you, girl

That makes me sweat

So how do you feel? I'm lonely

What do you think? Can't think at all

What you gonna do? Gonna live my life

How do you feel? I'm lonely

What do you think? Can't think at all

What you gonna do? Gonna live my life