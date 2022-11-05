Lirik Lagu New Sensation – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Sensation - INXS
Live baby live
Now that the day is over
I got a new sensation
In perfect moments
Impossible to refuse
Sleep baby sleep
Now that the night is over
And the sun comes like a god
Into our room
All perfect light and promises
Gotta hold on you
A new sensation
A new sensation
Right now
Gonna take you over
A new sensation
A new sensation
Dream baby dream
Of all that's come and going
And you will find out
In the end
There really is
There really is no difference
Cry baby cry
When you've got to get it out
I'll be your shoulder
You can tell me all
Don't keep it in ya
Well that's the reason why I'm here
Are you ready for a new sensation
A new sensation
Right now
Gonna take you on a new sensation
A new sensation
Hate baby hate
When there's nothing left for you
You're only human
What can you do
It'll soon be over
Don't let your pain take over you
Love baby love
It's written all over your face
There's nothing better we could do
Than live forever
Well that's all we've got to do
