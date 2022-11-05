Lirik Lagu New Sensation – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Sensation - INXS

Live baby live

Now that the day is over

I got a new sensation

In perfect moments

Impossible to refuse

Sleep baby sleep

Now that the night is over

And the sun comes like a god

Into our room

All perfect light and promises

Gotta hold on you

A new sensation

A new sensation

Right now

Gonna take you over

A new sensation

A new sensation

Dream baby dream

Of all that's come and going

And you will find out

In the end

There really is

There really is no difference

Cry baby cry

When you've got to get it out

I'll be your shoulder

You can tell me all

Don't keep it in ya

Well that's the reason why I'm here

Are you ready for a new sensation

A new sensation

Right now

Gonna take you on a new sensation

A new sensation

Hate baby hate

When there's nothing left for you

You're only human

What can you do

It'll soon be over

Don't let your pain take over you

Love baby love

It's written all over your face

There's nothing better we could do

Than live forever

Well that's all we've got to do