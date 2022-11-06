Lirik Burning in the Skies – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burning in the Skies – Linkin Park
I used the dead wood to make the fire rise
The blood of innocence burning in the skies
I filled my cup with the rising of the sea
And poured it out in an ocean of debris
Oh, I'm swimming in the smoke
Of bridges I have burned
So don't apologize
I'm losing what I don't deserve
What I don't deserve
We held our breathe when the clouds began to form
But you were lost in the beating of the storm
And in the end, we were made to be apart
In separate chambers of the human heart
Oh, I'm swimming in the smoke
Of bridges I have burned
So don't apologize
I'm losing what I don't deserve
It's in the blackened bones
Of bridges I have burned
So don't apologize
I'm losing what I don't deserve
What I don't deserve
I'm swimming in the smoke
Of bridges I have burned
So don't apologize
I'm losing what I don't deserve
The blame is mine alone
For bridges I have burned
So don't apologize
I'm losing what I don't deserve
What I don't deserve
What I don't deserve, oh-whoa
What I don't deserve
I used the dead wood to make the fire rise
The blood of innocence burning in the skies
Credit
Artis : Linkin Park
