Lirik Burning in the Skies – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burning in the Skies – Linkin Park

I used the dead wood to make the fire rise

The blood of innocence burning in the skies

I filled my cup with the rising of the sea

And poured it out in an ocean of debris

Oh, I'm swimming in the smoke

Of bridges I have burned

So don't apologize

I'm losing what I don't deserve

What I don't deserve

We held our breathe when the clouds began to form

But you were lost in the beating of the storm

And in the end, we were made to be apart

In separate chambers of the human heart

Oh, I'm swimming in the smoke

Of bridges I have burned

So don't apologize

I'm losing what I don't deserve

It's in the blackened bones

Of bridges I have burned

So don't apologize

I'm losing what I don't deserve

What I don't deserve

I'm swimming in the smoke

Of bridges I have burned

So don't apologize

I'm losing what I don't deserve

The blame is mine alone

For bridges I have burned

So don't apologize

I'm losing what I don't deserve

What I don't deserve

What I don't deserve, oh-whoa

What I don't deserve

I used the dead wood to make the fire rise

The blood of innocence burning in the skies

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park