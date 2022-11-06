Lirik Lagu Worth It - Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worth It - Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink
Give it to me, I'm worth it
Baby, I'm worth it
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
Give it to me, I'm worth it
Baby, I'm worth it
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
Okay, I tell her bring it back like she left some
Bring it, bring it back like she left some
Uh, in the club with the lights off
What you actin shy fo'? Come and show me that you
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
Stop playin', how you know that I
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
What you actin' shy for?
Just give me you, just give me you
Just give me you, that's all I wanna do
And if what they say is true
If it's true, I might give me to you
I may talk a lot of stuff
Guaranteed I can back it up
I think I'ma call you bluff
Hurry up, I'm waiting out front
Uh-huh, you see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"
Uh-huh, show me what you got cause I don't wanna waste my time
Uh-huh, see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"
Uh-huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while
Give it to me, I'm worth it
Baby, I'm worth it
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
Give it to me, I'm worth it
Baby, I'm worth it
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
It's all on you, it's all on you
It's all on you, so what you wanna do?
And if you don't have a clue
Not a clue, I'll tell you what to do
Come harder just because
I don't like it, like it too soft
I like it a little rough
Not too much, but maybe just enough
Uh-huh, you see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"
Uh-huh, show me what you got cause I don't wanna waste my time
Uh-huh, see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"
Uh-huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while
Give it to me, I'm worth it
Baby, I'm worth it
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
Give it to me, I'm worth it (Know what I mean?)
Baby, I'm worth it (Give me everything)
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
Okay, I tell her bring it back like she left some
Bring it, bring it back like she left some
Uh, in the club with the lights off
What you actin shy fo'? Come and show me that you
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
Stop playin', how you know that I
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
What you actin' shy for?
Uh-huh, you see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"
Uh-huh, show me what you got cause I don't wanna waste my time
Uh-huh, see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"
Uh-huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while
Give it to me, I'm worth it
Baby, I'm worth it
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
Give it to me, I'm worth it (Know what I mean?)
Baby, I'm worth it (Give me everything)
Uh-huh, I'm worth it
Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it
Give it to me, I'm worth it
Credit
Produser: Ori Kaplan dan StarGate
Penulis: Ori Kaplan, Priscilla Renea, dan StarGate
Album: Reflection
Genre: Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Worth It adalah lagu keempat dan single ketiga dari album debut Fifth Harmony, Reflection, yang dirilis pada 30 Januari 2015.
Lagu ini adalah lagu pop tentang seorang wanita yang berinteraksi di sebuah tempat hiburan malam dengan seorang pria.
Kepopuleran lagu ini terbukti ketika memuncak pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat (AS). Lagu ini juga telah tiga kali mendapatkan sertifikasi platinum di AS.
Meskipun Worth It adalah salah satu lagu Fifth Harmony yang paling sukses dari Fifth Harmony, Lauren tidak berpikir bahwa lagu itu akan dimasukan ke dalam album mereka.
“Pada dasarnya, Worth It adalah lagu Kid Ink. Ketika Stargate memberi kami lagu itu, kami mengubah beberapa lirik dan konsep agar sesuai dengan perspektif kami,” tutur Dinah Jane pada sebuah wawancara dengan Complex. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
