Lirik Lagu Worth It - Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worth It - Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink



Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby, I'm worth it

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it

Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby, I'm worth it

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it



Okay, I tell her bring it back like she left some

Bring it, bring it back like she left some

Uh, in the club with the lights off

What you actin shy fo'? Come and show me that you

Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it

Stop playin', how you know that I

Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it

What you actin' shy for?



Just give me you, just give me you

Just give me you, that's all I wanna do

And if what they say is true

If it's true, I might give me to you

I may talk a lot of stuff

Guaranteed I can back it up

I think I'ma call you bluff

Hurry up, I'm waiting out front



Uh-huh, you see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"

Uh-huh, show me what you got cause I don't wanna waste my time

Uh-huh, see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"

Uh-huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while



Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby, I'm worth it

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it

Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby, I'm worth it

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it



It's all on you, it's all on you

It's all on you, so what you wanna do?

And if you don't have a clue

Not a clue, I'll tell you what to do

Come harder just because

I don't like it, like it too soft

I like it a little rough

Not too much, but maybe just enough



Uh-huh, you see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"

Uh-huh, show me what you got cause I don't wanna waste my time

Uh-huh, see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"

Uh-huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while



Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby, I'm worth it

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it

Give it to me, I'm worth it (Know what I mean?)

Baby, I'm worth it (Give me everything)

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it



Okay, I tell her bring it back like she left some

Bring it, bring it back like she left some

Uh, in the club with the lights off

What you actin shy fo'? Come and show me that you

Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it

Stop playin', how you know that I

Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it

What you actin' shy for?



Uh-huh, you see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"

Uh-huh, show me what you got cause I don't wanna waste my time

Uh-huh, see me in the spot, like "Ooh, I love your style"

Uh-huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while



Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby, I'm worth it

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it

Give it to me, I'm worth it (Know what I mean?)

Baby, I'm worth it (Give me everything)

Uh-huh, I'm worth it

Gimme, gimme, I'm worth it

Give it to me, I'm worth it



Credit



Produser: Ori Kaplan dan StarGate

Penulis: Ori Kaplan, Priscilla Renea, dan StarGate

Album: Reflection

Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Worth It adalah lagu keempat dan single ketiga dari album debut Fifth Harmony, Reflection, yang dirilis pada 30 Januari 2015.



Lagu ini adalah lagu pop tentang seorang wanita yang berinteraksi di sebuah tempat hiburan malam dengan seorang pria.



Kepopuleran lagu ini terbukti ketika memuncak pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat (AS). Lagu ini juga telah tiga kali mendapatkan sertifikasi platinum di AS.



Meskipun Worth It adalah salah satu lagu Fifth Harmony yang paling sukses dari Fifth Harmony, Lauren tidak berpikir bahwa lagu itu akan dimasukan ke dalam album mereka.



“Pada dasarnya, Worth It adalah lagu Kid Ink. Ketika Stargate memberi kami lagu itu, kami mengubah beberapa lirik dan konsep agar sesuai dengan perspektif kami,” tutur Dinah Jane pada sebuah wawancara dengan Complex. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***