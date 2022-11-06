Never Been Any Reason – Head East dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Been Any Reason – Head East

Did you see any action

Did you make any friends

Would you like some affection

Before I leave again

Well, I've been walkin' behind you

Since you've been able to see

There's never been any reason

For you to think about me

Did you have any bad dreams

Did you break any glass

Would you be my companion

Is there even a chance

You've been talkin' in circles

Since I've been able to cry

There's never been any reason

For never telling me why, yeah, yeah

Save my life

I'm goin' down for the last time

Woman with the sweet lovin'

Better than a white line

Bring a good feelin'

Ain't had in such a long time

Save my life

I'm goin' down for the last time

Have you ever been lonely

Do you have any fun