Never Been Any Reason – Head East dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Been Any Reason – Head East
Did you see any action
Did you make any friends
Would you like some affection
Before I leave again
Well, I've been walkin' behind you
Since you've been able to see
There's never been any reason
For you to think about me
Did you have any bad dreams
Did you break any glass
Would you be my companion
Is there even a chance
You've been talkin' in circles
Since I've been able to cry
There's never been any reason
For never telling me why, yeah, yeah
Save my life
I'm goin' down for the last time
Woman with the sweet lovin'
Better than a white line
Bring a good feelin'
Ain't had in such a long time
Save my life
I'm goin' down for the last time
Have you ever been lonely
Do you have any fun
Artikel Pilihan