Lirik Lagu She Kinda Hot - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Kinda Hot - 5 Seconds of Summer



My girlfriend's bitchin' 'cause I always sleep in

She's always screamin' when she's callin' her friends

She's kinda hot though

Yeah, she's kinda hot though

(Just a itty bitty, little bit hot)

My shrink is tellin' me I've got crazy dreams

She's also sayin' I've got low self-esteem

She's kinda hot though

Yeah, she's kinda hot though

(Just a itty bitty, little bit hot)

She put me on meds, she won't get out of my head

She's kinda hot though

(One, two, three, go!)



My friend left college 'cause it felt like a job

His mom and dad both think he's a slob

He's got a shot though (No, not really)

Yeah, he's got a shot though (No, not really; C'mon)

When you've got bigger plans that no one else understands

You've got a shot though

(My, my, that's a big plan you've got there, haha!)



They say we're losers and we're alright with that

We are the leaders of the not coming backs

But we're alright though

Yeah, we're alright though

We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

Yeah, we're alright though

(Uno, dos, tres, cuatro!)



Sometimes I'm feelin' like I'm goin' insane

My neighbor told me that I've got bad brains

But I'm alright though (We're alright though)

Yeah, we'll be alright though (We're alright though)

'Cause we're the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

And we're alright though

(One, two, three, four!)



They say we're losers and we're alright with that

We are the leaders of the not coming backs

But we're alright though (We're alright though)

Yeah, we're alright though (We're alright though)

We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

Yeah, we're alright though (We're gonna be okay)



Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

But we're alright though

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah, we're alright though

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

Yeah, we're alright though



Credit



Produser: John Feldmann

Penulis: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, John Feldmann, Michael Clifford, dan Ashton Irwin

Album: Sounds Good Feels Good

Genre: Pop-punk



Fakta di balik lagu



She's Kinda Hot adalah lagu utama dari album kedua 5 Seconds of Summer, Sounds Good Feels Good yang dirilis pada 17 Juli 2015.



Awalnya, lagu ini hanya akan dinyanyikan oleh Ashton Irwin. Namun, anggota 5SOS lain sangat menyukainya sehingga mereka memutuskan untuk menjadikannya sebagai lagu untuk band.



"Lagu itu menceritakan beberapa kisah tentang orang-orang yang tidak cocok berada di dunia ini," ujar Drummer Ashton Irwin dalam sebuah wawancara.



"Mereka dipaksa untuk menyesuaikan diri. Namun, mereka akan baik-baik saja (terlepas dari apa yang orang lain katakan) karena mereka adalah pemeran utama dari adegan ini,” tuturnya melanjutkan.



She's Kinda Hot memuncak pada posisi ke-22 di chart Billboard Hot 100 dan menempati posisi ke-6 di Australia serta ke-4 di Inggris.



Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) pun telah menganugerahi lagu ini dengan sertifikasi platinum. Lagu ini pun mendapatkan sertifikasi silver di Inggris dan platinum di Australia.



Berikut penghargaan dan nominasi yang pernah diraih oleh She's Kinda Hot:



1. Memenangkan “Song of the Summer” di MTV Video Music Awards 2015 yang dinominasikan untuk “Favorite Chart-Topper Song” di 2016 Most Played Songs Online Awards

2. Dinominasikan untuk “Favorite International Video” di MYX Music Awards 2016

3. Dinominasikan untuk “Choice Music Single: Group” di Teen Choice Awards 2016. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***