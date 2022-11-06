Lirik Lagu A Bof Full of Sharp Objects – The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Bof Full of Sharp Objects – The Used
It's our time to shine, through the down
Glorified by what is ours
We've fallen in love
We've fallen in love
It was the best idea I ever had!
Today I fell and felt better
Just knowing this matters
I just feel stronger and sharper!
Found a box of sharp objects
What a beautiful
Today I fell and felt better!
Just knowing this matters!
I just feel stronger and sharper!
Found a box of sharp objects
What a beautiful thing!
Today I fell and felt better
Just knowing this matters
I just feel stronger and sharper!
Found a box of sharp objects
What a beautiful thing!
Sick!
Do you want a song of glory?
Well I'm fucking screaming, at you!
It's our time to shine, through the down
Glorified by what is ours
We've fallen in love
We've fallen in love
It was the best idea I ever had!
Today I fell and felt better
Just knowing this matters
I just feel stronger and sharper!
Found a box of sharp objects
What a beautiful...
Today I fell and felt better
Just knowing this matters
I just feel stronger and sharper!
Found a box of sharp objects
What a beautiful.
Found a box of sharp objects
What a beautiful...
Found a box of sharp objects
What a beautiful thing!
Credit
Artis: The Used
Album: The Used
Rilis: 2002
Genre: Alternative rock, emo, pop punk
Songwriters: Jeph Howard, Robert Mccracken, Quinn Allman, Branden Steineckert
Produser: John Feldmann
Fakta di Balik Lagu A Box Full of Sharp Objects
A Box Full of Sharp Objects merupakan single pertama The Used dari album self-title mereka.
Meskipun tidak pernah dirilis sebagai single, A Box Full of Sharp Objects diputar mulai bulan Juli dan video musik arahan band diputar di stasiun TV.
Lagu tersebut sebagian terinspirasi oleh pengalaman masa lalu McCracken dengan obat-obatan terlarang.
Ia mengatakan bahwa lagu tersebut mengisahkan tentang narkoba, alkohol, dan kehilangan cinta. Hal tersebut membuatnya berpikir bahwa segala sesuatunya akan selalu menjadi lebih baik atau selalu akan menjadi lebih buruk dan itu adalah hal yang hebat.
Album The Used sendiri dirilis pada 25 Juni 2002 dan melalui Reprise Records Album ini telah disertifikasi platinum oleh RIAA pada tahun 2019
The Used direkam di Foxy Studios di Marina del Rey, California dengan Feldmann sebagai produser. Mereka merekam bagian piano di Olympic Studios, London.
