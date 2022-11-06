Lirik Lagu A Bof Full of Sharp Objects – The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Bof Full of Sharp Objects – The Used

It's our time to shine, through the down

Glorified by what is ours

We've fallen in love

We've fallen in love

It was the best idea I ever had!



Today I fell and felt better

Just knowing this matters

I just feel stronger and sharper!

Found a box of sharp objects

What a beautiful



Sick!



Do you want a song of glory?

Well I'm fucking screaming, at you!



It's our time to shine, through the down

Glorified by what is ours

We've fallen in love

We've fallen in love

It was the best idea I ever had!



Credit

Artis: The Used

Album: The Used

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Alternative rock, emo, pop punk

Songwriters: Jeph Howard, Robert Mccracken, Quinn Allman, Branden Steineckert

Produser: John Feldmann

Fakta di Balik Lagu A Box Full of Sharp Objects

A Box Full of Sharp Objects merupakan single pertama The Used dari album self-title mereka.

Meskipun tidak pernah dirilis sebagai single, A Box Full of Sharp Objects diputar mulai bulan Juli dan video musik arahan band diputar di stasiun TV.

Lagu tersebut sebagian terinspirasi oleh pengalaman masa lalu McCracken dengan obat-obatan terlarang.

Ia mengatakan bahwa lagu tersebut mengisahkan tentang narkoba, alkohol, dan kehilangan cinta. Hal tersebut membuatnya berpikir bahwa segala sesuatunya akan selalu menjadi lebih baik atau selalu akan menjadi lebih buruk dan itu adalah hal yang hebat.

Album The Used sendiri dirilis pada 25 Juni 2002 dan melalui Reprise Records Album ini telah disertifikasi platinum oleh RIAA pada tahun 2019

The Used direkam di Foxy Studios di Marina del Rey, California dengan Feldmann sebagai produser. Mereka merekam bagian piano di Olympic Studios, London.