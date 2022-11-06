Lirik Lagu Me Myself and I - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me Myself and I - 5 Seconds of Summer



I guess, I guess I got what I wanted

I never knew what I needed, leave it

Up to me to fuck it up without a good reason

I know, I know that it was my own fault

I never picked up that phone call, oh, Lord

All these broke hearts, but mine's the one bleeding



Bullshit I feed myself

Me and my selfish appetite

I did not need your help

Now it's just me, myself, and I

[Post-Chorus: Luke]

La-la-lie, la-la-lie, la-lie-lie

Now it's just me, myself, and I

La-la-lie, la-la-lie, la-lie-lie

Now it's just me, myself, and I



Guess, I guess I got what I wanted

I never knew what I needed, leave it

Up to me to fuck it up without a good reason

I know, I know that it was my own fault

I never picked up that phone call, oh, Lord

All these broke hearts, but mine's the one bleeding



Bullshit I feed myself

Me and my selfish appetite

I did not need your help

Now it's just me, myself and I



La-la-lie, la-la-lie, la-lie-lie

Now it's just me, myself, and I

La-la-lie, la-la-lie, la-lie-lie

Now it's just me, myself, and I



I guess, I guess I got what I wanted

I never knew what I needed, oh



Bullshit I feed myself (Feed myself)

Me and my selfish appetite

I did not need your help (Need your help)

Now it's just me, myself, and I

I know you wish me well (Wish me well)

And that's what makes me wanna die

I did not need your help

Now it's just me, myself, and I



La-la-lie, la-la-lie, la-lie-lie

Now it's just me, myself, and I

La-la-lie, la-la-lie, la-lie-lie

Now it's just me, myself, and—



(Now it's just me, myself, and—) Self and—

(Now it's just me, myself, and—) Self and I

(Now it's just me, myself, and)

Now it's just me, myself, and—



Credit



Produser: Pete Nappi, Jon Bellion dan Jason Evigan

Penulis: Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Pete Nappi, Mick Coogan, Jason Evigan, dan Jon Bellion

Album: 5SOS5

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Me Myself and I dirilis pada 11 Mei 2022 dan merupakan lagu ketiga dari album studio kelima 5 Seconds of Summer yang bertajuk 5SOS5.



Lagu tersebut pertama kali diumumkan melalui siaran langsung TikTok pada 4 Mei 2022. Pada siaran tersebut, 5SOS membeberkan sampul album dan potongan lagu tersebut kepada para penonton.



Sebelumnya, Drummer Ashton Irwin sempat menunjukkan sebuah lagu kepada seorang penggemar pada 28 April 2022. Kemudian terungkap bahwa lagu yang ia tunjukkan merupakan Me Myself and I.



Baik penggemar yang pertama kali mendengarkan lagu ini maupun 5SOS menggambarkan bahwa Me Myself and I memiliki getaran yang sama dengan Sounds Good Feels Good, album kedua 5SOS yang dirilis pada 2015.



“Lagu ini masih memiliki nuansa tahun 90an, tetapi dengan gaya yang sangat modern,” tutur 5SOS via Spotify.



Mereka juga mengumumkan video musik untuk lagu tersebut pada 11 Mei 2022 melalui sebuah cuitan Twitter.



Sehari kemudian, sebuah cuplikan resmi diunggah dan video musiknya pun dirilis keesokan harinya, tepatnya pada 13 Mei 2022. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***