Lirik Lagu Television – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Television - Idles

If someone talked to you

The way you do to you

I'd put their teeth through

Love yourself

And that's what they do

The b***** made you

Not want to look like you

So you pay through the nose

To look like someone else

All the weirdos on the shelf

Love yourself

Love yourself

Love yourself

I, I, I go outside, and I feel free

'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV

I go outside, and I feel free

'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV

