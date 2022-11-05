Lirik Lagu Television – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

If someone talked to you
The way you do to you
I'd put their teeth through
Love yourself
And that's what they do
The b***** made you
Not want to look like you
So you pay through the nose
To look like someone else
All the weirdos on the shelf
Love yourself
Love yourself
Love yourself
I, I, I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV
I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV
If someone talked to you
The way you do to you
I'd put their teeth through
Love yourself
And that's what they do
The b***** made you
Not want to look like you
So you pay through the nose
To look like someone else
All the weirdos on the shelf
Love yourself
Love yourself
Love yourself
I, I, I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV
I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV
Artikel Pilihan