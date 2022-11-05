Lirik Lagu Television – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 5 November 2022, 02:00 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/StockSnap

Lirik Lagu Television - Idles

If someone talked to you
The way you do to you
I'd put their teeth through
Love yourself

And that's what they do
The b***** made you
Not want to look like you
So you pay through the nose
To look like someone else
All the weirdos on the shelf

Love yourself
Love yourself
Love yourself

I, I, I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV
I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV

If someone talked to you
The way you do to you
I'd put their teeth through
Love yourself

And that's what they do
The b***** made you
Not want to look like you
So you pay through the nose
To look like someone else
All the weirdos on the shelf

Love yourself
Love yourself
Love yourself

I, I, I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV
I go outside, and I feel free
'Cause I smash mirrors and f*** TV

