Lirik Lagu Solo – Iyaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Solo - Iyaz

Well ya dun know its ya boy I-Y-A-Z

Alongside the man J-R'a

I said I don't want to walk this earth

If I gotta do it, solo.

See how we used to be a team

Runnin' the streets (yeah)

We was living out our dream (oh)

You used to be my rider

I was your provider

Now we separated in two

Oh baby you left and sailed away alone (Yeah, alone)

And now you got me trapped up on this island

With no way to get home

And I don't wanna go go

I don't wanna go go

I don't wanna it no no

I don't wanna it no no

I don't want to walk this earth

If I gotta do it solo (solo)

Cause I was so high

And now I'm so low

And I don't wanna walk around alone, solo

Said I don't want to walk this earth

If I gotta do it solo (solo) solo

You was the beat on to my top line,

Put us together

And you'd have to hit the rewind

See, you give me a purpose

Now I'm getting nervous

That my heart will never sing again

Oh, when we was runnin' up the airways,

They knew us from the Virgin Islands to the U.K.

See, we was on the way to the platinum and gold

Never thought that you'd go but you did ya, ya you did.

Oh baby you left and sailed away alone (Yeah, alone)

And now you got me trapped up on this island

With no way to get home