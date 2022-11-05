Lirik Lagu Solo – Iyaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Well ya dun know its ya boy I-Y-A-Z
Alongside the man J-R'a
I said I don't want to walk this earth
If I gotta do it, solo.
See how we used to be a team
Runnin' the streets (yeah)
We was living out our dream (oh)
You used to be my rider
I was your provider
Now we separated in two
Oh baby you left and sailed away alone (Yeah, alone)
And now you got me trapped up on this island
With no way to get home
And I don't wanna go go
I don't wanna go go
I don't wanna it no no
I don't wanna it no no
I don't want to walk this earth
If I gotta do it solo (solo)
Cause I was so high
And now I'm so low
And I don't wanna walk around alone, solo
Said I don't want to walk this earth
If I gotta do it solo (solo) solo
You was the beat on to my top line,
Put us together
And you'd have to hit the rewind
See, you give me a purpose
Now I'm getting nervous
That my heart will never sing again
Oh, when we was runnin' up the airways,
They knew us from the Virgin Islands to the U.K.
See, we was on the way to the platinum and gold
Never thought that you'd go but you did ya, ya you did.
Oh baby you left and sailed away alone (Yeah, alone)
And now you got me trapped up on this island
With no way to get home
