Lirik Lagu Little Freak - Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Little Freak - Harry Styles

Little freak, Jezebel

You sit high atop the kitchen counter

Stay green a little while

You bring blue lights to dreams

Starry haze, crystal ball

Somehow, you've become some paranoia

A wet dream just dangling

But your gift is wasted on me

I was thinkin' about who you are

Your delicate point of view, I

Was thinkin' about you

I'm not worried about where you are

Or who you will go home to, I'm

Just thinkin' about you

Just thinkin' about you

Did you dress up for Halloween?

I spilt beer on your friend, I'm not sorry

A golf swing and a trampoline

Maybe we'll do this again

Tracksuit and a ponytail

You hide the body all that yoga gave you

Red wine and a ginger ale

But you would make fun of me, for sure

I was thinkin' about who you are

Your delicate point of view, I

Was thinkin' about you

I'm not worried about where you are

Or who you will go home to, I'm

Just thinkin' about you

I disrespected you

Jumped in feet first, and I landed too hard

A broken ankle, karma rules

You never saw my birthmark