Lirik Lagu I Don’t Wanna be Around You – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don’t Wanna be Around You – KIM!
where should i start i’ve always known you weren’t the one
now i’m forcing myself to move on
i find it so hard to let go of you
cause you cut my heart in pieces (pieces)
oh no no you can’t fix it (fix it)
cut my heart in pieces (pieces)
oh no no you can’t fix it (fix it) ooh
oh no no you can’t fix it (fix it)
where do i go from here
i’d rather be anywhere
anywhere but here
cause i don’t wanna be around
i don’t wanna be around u
cause i don’t wanna be around
i don’t wanna be around u
cause i don’t wanna be around
i don’t wanna be around u
i always thought we were something
now it turns out i was just a fling
i’m just now part of your past
but thank you, thank you for all the good times (good times)
where do i go from here
i’d rather be anywhere
anywhere but here
cause i don’t wanna be around
i don’t wanna be around u
cause i don’t wanna be around
i don’t wanna be around u
cause i don’t wanna be around
i don’t wanna be around u
Artikel Pilihan