Lirik Lagu I Don’t Wanna be Around You – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don’t Wanna be Around You – KIM!

where should i start i’ve always known you weren’t the one

now i’m forcing myself to move on

i find it so hard to let go of you

cause you cut my heart in pieces (pieces)

oh no no you can’t fix it (fix it)

cut my heart in pieces (pieces)

oh no no you can’t fix it (fix it) ooh

oh no no you can’t fix it (fix it)

where do i go from here

i’d rather be anywhere

anywhere but here

cause i don’t wanna be around

i don’t wanna be around u

cause i don’t wanna be around

i don’t wanna be around u

cause i don’t wanna be around

i don’t wanna be around u

i always thought we were something

now it turns out i was just a fling

i’m just now part of your past

but thank you, thank you for all the good times (good times)

where do i go from here

i’d rather be anywhere

anywhere but here

cause i don’t wanna be around

i don’t wanna be around u

cause i don’t wanna be around

i don’t wanna be around u

cause i don’t wanna be around

i don’t wanna be around u