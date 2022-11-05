Lirik Lagu A Moment Like This - Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Moment Like This – Kelly Clarkson

What if I told you it was all meant to be?

Would you believe me?

Would you agree?

It's almost that feeling

We've met before

So, tell me that you don't think I'm crazy

When I tell you, love has come here and now

A moment like this, some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this

Some people search forever for that one special kiss

Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this

Everything changes but beauty remains

Something so tender, I can't explain

Well, I may be dreaming but still lie awake

Can't we make this dream last forever?

And I'll cherish all the love we share

A moment like this, some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this

Some people search forever for that one special kiss

Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this

Could this be the greatest love of all?

I wanna know that you will catch me when I fall

So let me tell you this

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this

Some people search forever for that one special kiss

Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this

Oh, like this (moment like this)

Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me (moment like this)

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this, ooh

Credit

Artis: Kelly Clarkson

Dirilis: 2002

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B, Seasonal

Penulis lagu: Jorgen Elofsson / John Reid