Lirik Lagu A Moment Like This - Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Moment Like This – Kelly Clarkson
What if I told you it was all meant to be?
Would you believe me?
Would you agree?
It's almost that feeling
We've met before
So, tell me that you don't think I'm crazy
When I tell you, love has come here and now
A moment like this, some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this
Some people search forever for that one special kiss
Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this
Everything changes but beauty remains
Something so tender, I can't explain
Well, I may be dreaming but still lie awake
Can't we make this dream last forever?
And I'll cherish all the love we share
A moment like this, some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this
Some people search forever for that one special kiss
Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this
Could this be the greatest love of all?
I wanna know that you will catch me when I fall
So let me tell you this
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this
Some people search forever for that one special kiss
Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this
Oh, like this (moment like this)
Oh, I can't believe it's happening to me (moment like this)
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this, ooh
Credit
Artis: Kelly Clarkson
Dirilis: 2002
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B, Seasonal
Penulis lagu: Jorgen Elofsson / John Reid
