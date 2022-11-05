Lirik Lagu Ihateit – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ihateit – Underoath

I used to think I had it all

Somehow I fell back into habits that tear me apart

I never got to say I'm sorry

But I can't sleep alone tonight

If it's good for me and it's good for you

If I die tonight, then I'll make it up to you

You're the only thing that gets me high

And I hate it, and I hate it

You're the only thing that gets me high

And I hate it, and I hate it

I'm tangled up in my own image

But I hate who's staring back at me

If it's the truth I seek, it's the truth you'll serve

If my soul is weak, then I'll make it up to you

You're the only thing that gets me high

And I hate it, and I hate it

You're the only thing that gets me high

And I hate it, and I hate it

I'm just a user

I'm just a user

I'm just a user

'Cause I used you up to my end

If you could see me now

I wear a beggar's crown

If I could turn back time

I wouldn't change a fuckin' thing

God, erase me

We don't deserve the life you give

I don't deserve the life you give

God, I can't change at all

We don't deserve the life you give

I don't deserve the life you give

You're the only thing that gets me high

And I hate it, and I hate it

You're the only thing that gets me high

And I hate it, and I hate it