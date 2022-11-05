Lirik Lagu Ihateit – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

I used to think I had it all
Somehow I fell back into habits that tear me apart
I never got to say I'm sorry
But I can't sleep alone tonight
If it's good for me and it's good for you
If I die tonight, then I'll make it up to you
You're the only thing that gets me high
And I hate it, and I hate it
You're the only thing that gets me high
And I hate it, and I hate it
I'm tangled up in my own image
But I hate who's staring back at me
If it's the truth I seek, it's the truth you'll serve
If my soul is weak, then I'll make it up to you
You're the only thing that gets me high
And I hate it, and I hate it
You're the only thing that gets me high
And I hate it, and I hate it
I'm just a user
I'm just a user
I'm just a user
'Cause I used you up to my end
If you could see me now
I wear a beggar's crown
If I could turn back time
I wouldn't change a fuckin' thing
God, erase me
We don't deserve the life you give
I don't deserve the life you give
God, I can't change at all
We don't deserve the life you give
I don't deserve the life you give
You're the only thing that gets me high
And I hate it, and I hate it
You're the only thing that gets me high
And I hate it, and I hate it
