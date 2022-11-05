Lirik Lagu Desperate Times, Desperate Measures – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Desperate Times, Desperate Measures – Underoath

I've been crawling

Around in the dark for a while

Sprawled out across the floor

Not collecting dust anymore

Define me a parasite,

Define my host

Trapped beneath the floor

I slowly waste away

Now I pull my frail body into the chair

And look me in the face

Oh, disappointments, so disappointing

This may be my last one

It's gonna be good and hard

It might be a touch out of key

A touch out of key

When this thing breaks

I will be you

You will be me

I'm afraid that this is really happening

When this thing breaks

I will be you

You will be me

Let's hope this is short lived and riddled with dizzy

Oh God, the noise

Is ringing in my ear

It's so unclear, so unclear

I hear them talking

But can't make out the words

Speak up, speak clear

I hear them talking

But can't make out the words

Speak up, speak clear

God, where have I been?

I'm a terrible company

With zero apologies

My God, where have I been?

Where have I been?

While I sink to the bottom

I'll sing out as it fills with water

I hope I've done enough

When this thing breaks

I will be you

You will be me

Let's hope this is short lived and riddled with dizzy

When this thing breaks

I will be you

You will be me

I'm afraid that this is really happening

I'm worn out

I'm worn thin

I will never break through