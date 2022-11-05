Lirik Lagu Desperate Times, Desperate Measures – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Desperate Times, Desperate Measures – Underoath
I've been crawling
Around in the dark for a while
Sprawled out across the floor
Not collecting dust anymore
Define me a parasite,
Define my host
Trapped beneath the floor
I slowly waste away
Now I pull my frail body into the chair
And look me in the face
Oh, disappointments, so disappointing
This may be my last one
It's gonna be good and hard
It might be a touch out of key
A touch out of key
When this thing breaks
I will be you
You will be me
I'm afraid that this is really happening
When this thing breaks
I will be you
You will be me
Let's hope this is short lived and riddled with dizzy
Oh God, the noise
Is ringing in my ear
It's so unclear, so unclear
I hear them talking
But can't make out the words
Speak up, speak clear
I hear them talking
But can't make out the words
Speak up, speak clear
God, where have I been?
I'm a terrible company
With zero apologies
My God, where have I been?
Where have I been?
While I sink to the bottom
I'll sing out as it fills with water
I hope I've done enough
When this thing breaks
I will be you
You will be me
Let's hope this is short lived and riddled with dizzy
When this thing breaks
I will be you
You will be me
I'm afraid that this is really happening
I'm worn out
I'm worn thin
I will never break through
