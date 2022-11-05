Lirik Lagu Sunburnt - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sunburnt - Underoath

Burn out bright

Hold the torch while you can

Don't fade away

Burn out bright

Hold the torch while you can

Don't fade

I saw you pointing the finger

It can't be getting clearer

Fade, out

Well if I have to spend it for you

I guess I'll be your little martyr

Fade out fade

We've all been down this road a time or two

And I swear I thought I was never coming home

Patience I know its hard enough for you

We can't stand together

Patience I know its hard enough for you

We can't stand together

I come up empty handed

The ground is falling right where im shrinking

Fade out

Im just away in the dark

They all talk about the day I fell apart

Fade out fade

We've all been down this road a time or two

And I swear I thought I was never coming home

Patience I know its hard enough for you

We cant stand together

Patience I know its hard enough for you

We can't stand together

I stand before the crowd broken

I was once of this

I will never let them in no

Wont let them intensify

And I never took my time while i was there

I never took the time

Patience I know its hard enough for you

We cant stand together

Patience I know its hard enough for you

We can't stand together