Lirik Lagu Sunburnt - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burn out bright
Hold the torch while you can
Don't fade away
Burn out bright
Hold the torch while you can
Don't fade
I saw you pointing the finger
It can't be getting clearer
Fade, out
Well if I have to spend it for you
I guess I'll be your little martyr
Fade out fade
We've all been down this road a time or two
And I swear I thought I was never coming home
Patience I know its hard enough for you
We can't stand together
Patience I know its hard enough for you
We can't stand together
I come up empty handed
The ground is falling right where im shrinking
Fade out
Im just away in the dark
They all talk about the day I fell apart
Fade out fade
We've all been down this road a time or two
And I swear I thought I was never coming home
Patience I know its hard enough for you
We cant stand together
Patience I know its hard enough for you
We can't stand together
I stand before the crowd broken
I was once of this
I will never let them in no
Wont let them intensify
And I never took my time while i was there
I never took the time
Patience I know its hard enough for you
We cant stand together
Patience I know its hard enough for you
We can't stand together
