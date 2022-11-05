Lirik Lagu Be There - Unkle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Be There - Unkle

You don't want to go there

Let me lead you by the hand

You don't want to be there

Over the sea and down to land

As I look into your eyes

I pay no mind

I found the way

To get inside you

I'd give you peace of mind

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling beautiful

The same

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling beautiful

Sometimes

You don't want to go there

Let me lead you by the hand

You don't want to be there

Over the sea and down to land

As I look into your eyes

I pay no mind

I found the way

To get inside you

I'd give you peace of mind

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling beautiful

The same

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling beautiful

Sometimes

Here and again

And there you're

Falling, falling, falling,

Falling, falling, falling

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling beautiful

The same

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling beautiful

Sometimes

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling?

Am I see you falling beautiful

The same

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling,

I don't see you falling beautiful

Sometimes