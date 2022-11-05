Lirik Lagu Looking for the Rain – Unkle ft. Mark Lanegan, ESKA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Looking for the Rain – Unkle Ft. Mark Lanegan, ESKA
Children born to get high
Turn your heads to the sky
We're burnin' in the heat below
With a thorn in the side
And the ocean too high
And the avenue's so long
We'll be sufferin' here
In the blood, in the fear
If your Judas be man
I will kill you if I can
A solitary night bird is singing
Over thunder-crack you're hearing
I'm looking for the rain to fall
There's a wraith-like like shadow appearing
And though my eyes are veiled
I'm looking for the rain to fall
We'll be sufferin' here
In the blood, in the fear
If your Judas be man
I will kill you if I can
Children born to get high
Turn your heads to the sky
We're burnin' in the heat below
With a thorn in the side
And the ocean too high
And the avenue's so long
There's a wraith-like like shadow appearing
And though my eyes are veiled
I'm looking for the rain to fall
