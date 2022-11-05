Lirik Lagu Looking for the Rain – Unkle ft. Mark Lanegan, ESKA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ilustrasi lirik lagu The Jackson 5 yang berjudul I Want You Back, vokalisnya yakni Michael Jackson.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu The Jackson 5 yang berjudul I Want You Back, vokalisnya yakni Michael Jackson. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Looking for the RainUnkle Ft. Mark Lanegan, ESKA

Children born to get high
Turn your heads to the sky
We're burnin' in the heat below

With a thorn in the side
And the ocean too high
And the avenue's so long

We'll be sufferin' here
In the blood, in the fear
If your Judas be man
I will kill you if I can

A solitary night bird is singing
Over thunder-crack you're hearing
I'm looking for the rain to fall

There's a wraith-like like shadow appearing
And though my eyes are veiled
I'm looking for the rain to fall

We'll be sufferin' here
In the blood, in the fear
If your Judas be man
I will kill you if I can

Children born to get high
Turn your heads to the sky
We're burnin' in the heat below

With a thorn in the side
And the ocean too high
And the avenue's so long

There's a wraith-like like shadow appearing
And though my eyes are veiled
I'm looking for the rain to fall

