Lirik Lagu Looking for the Rain – Unkle ft. Mark Lanegan, ESKA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Looking for the Rain – Unkle Ft. Mark Lanegan, ESKA

Children born to get high

Turn your heads to the sky

We're burnin' in the heat below

With a thorn in the side

And the ocean too high

And the avenue's so long

We'll be sufferin' here

In the blood, in the fear

If your Judas be man

I will kill you if I can

A solitary night bird is singing

Over thunder-crack you're hearing

I'm looking for the rain to fall

There's a wraith-like like shadow appearing

And though my eyes are veiled

I'm looking for the rain to fall

We'll be sufferin' here

In the blood, in the fear

If your Judas be man

I will kill you if I can

Children born to get high

Turn your heads to the sky

We're burnin' in the heat below

With a thorn in the side

And the ocean too high

And the avenue's so long

There's a wraith-like like shadow appearing

And though my eyes are veiled

I'm looking for the rain to fall