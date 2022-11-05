Lirik Lagu Hold My Hand - Unkle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how
Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how
Are you living the feeling?
The highs, are they worth seeking?
Nothing's like believing
Are your drugs healing?
Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how
Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how
Are you really living?
Or do you seek loving?
Are you happy being?
Or do you search for meaning?
Are you ever asking
Questions, they need answering
You're not really hearing
You really need releasing
A million pieces broken
A million secrets unspoken
A million pieces broken
A million secrets unspoken
Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how
