Lirik Lagu Hold My Hand - Unkle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 November 2022, 03:30 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Something in the Orange dari Zach Bryan berikut.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Something in the Orange dari Zach Bryan berikut. /Pixabay/Andrzej Nowak

Hold My Hand - Unkle

Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how

Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how

Are you living the feeling?
The highs, are they worth seeking?
Nothing's like believing
Are your drugs healing?

Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how

Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how

Are you really living?
Or do you seek loving?
Are you happy being?
Or do you search for meaning?

Are you ever asking
Questions, they need answering
You're not really hearing
You really need releasing

A million pieces broken
A million secrets unspoken
A million pieces broken
A million secrets unspoken

Hold my hand
I need you now
Slow me down
I don't know how

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 November 2022, 01:25 WIB
Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

4 November 2022, 21:09 WIB
ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

4 November 2022, 18:01 WIB
Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

4 November 2022, 13:23 WIB
Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

4 November 2022, 12:41 WIB
Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

4 November 2022, 12:40 WIB
Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

4 November 2022, 09:19 WIB
Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

4 November 2022, 09:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Harga Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik 2022, Simak 10 Merek Rekomendasi Kominfo
2

Tak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB TV Digital Gratis dari Kominfo
3

Rekomendasi 11 Set Top Box Termurah dan Berkualitas, Mulai dari Harga Rp100 Ribuan
4

Prediksi Real Sociedad vs Man United di Liga Europa: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
5

Konser BLACKPINK di GBK Gagal Dilaksanakan, Menpora: Saya Pastikan Itu Tidak Mungkin Digelar
6

Sudah Rilis! Berikut Link Pembelian dan Harga Tiket NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A Dream
7

Link Streaming Love in Contract Episode 14 Sub Indo: Yo Mi Ho Singkirkan Ji Ho Demi Perjodohan Sang Eun
8

10 Rekomendasi Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik dan Resolusi Jernih, Harga Terjangkau Mulai Rp100 Ribuan
9

Contoh Deskripsi Diri untuk Daftar PPPK Guru 2022
10

9 Langkah Mudah Cek Riwayat Transaksi di Gojek Selama Setahun Terakhir

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Pekalongan

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Uji Kompetensi 5 Halaman 244 Nomor 8 Essay Kelas 8 SMP MTs: SPLDV Semester 1

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Uji Kompetensi 5 Halaman 244 Nomor 8 Essay Kelas 8 SMP MTs: SPLDV Semester 1

5 November 2022, 03:31 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Sleman Yogyakarta, 5 November 2022, beserta Doa Setelah Adzan dan Keutamaannya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Sleman Yogyakarta, 5 November 2022, beserta Doa Setelah Adzan dan Keutamaannya

5 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

Cara Dapat Set Top Box Gratis dari Kominfo, Berikut adalah Syarat-syaratnya

Cara Dapat Set Top Box Gratis dari Kominfo, Berikut adalah Syarat-syaratnya

5 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Raja Ali Haji, Ilustrasi Google Doodle Hari Ini

Raja Ali Haji, Ilustrasi Google Doodle Hari Ini

5 November 2022, 03:19 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Tanggal Puasa Sunnah Ayyamul BIdh November 2022 '13-15 Rabiul Akhir 1444 H', Yuk Puasa!

Tanggal Puasa Sunnah Ayyamul BIdh November 2022 '13-15 Rabiul Akhir 1444 H', Yuk Puasa!

5 November 2022, 03:19 WIB

Utara Times

Simak! Ini 5 Cara Merubah TV Analog Ke Digital dengan Mudah

Simak! Ini 5 Cara Merubah TV Analog Ke Digital dengan Mudah

5 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022: Bangun Koneksi dengan Orang-orang Penting

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022: Bangun Koneksi dengan Orang-orang Penting

5 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Karawang Post

Pemindaian Mentah One Piece Chapter 1065: Seperti Apa Dunia One Piece 900 Tahun Yang Lalu?

Pemindaian Mentah One Piece Chapter 1065: Seperti Apa Dunia One Piece 900 Tahun Yang Lalu?

5 November 2022, 03:11 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Mulai Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022, Hari Apa dan Tanggal Berapa? Simak Jadwal dan Keutamaannya

Mulai Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022, Hari Apa dan Tanggal Berapa? Simak Jadwal dan Keutamaannya

5 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Saatnya untuk Menukarkan Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Sabtu, 5 November 2022

Saatnya untuk Menukarkan Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Sabtu, 5 November 2022

5 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

5 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Mantulpis! Menjabat 1,5 Tahun, Kang DS: Pemkab Bandung Raih 74 Piagam Penghargaan, Ini Harapannya

Mantulpis! Menjabat 1,5 Tahun, Kang DS: Pemkab Bandung Raih 74 Piagam Penghargaan, Ini Harapannya

5 November 2022, 03:09 WIB

Portal Brebes

Pemilik Weton Selasa Pahing Biasanya Sulit Kendalikan Diri Saat Marah dan Pembalas Dendam Yang Buruk

Pemilik Weton Selasa Pahing Biasanya Sulit Kendalikan Diri Saat Marah dan Pembalas Dendam Yang Buruk

5 November 2022, 03:06 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Sabtu Kliwon, 5 November 2022, Lengkap Hitungan Neptu, Hari Naas dan Hari Keberuntungan

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Sabtu Kliwon, 5 November 2022, Lengkap Hitungan Neptu, Hari Naas dan Hari Keberuntungan

5 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

5 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Catat! Jadwal Mulai Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022 Beserta Bacaan Niat Bahasa Arab, Latin, dan Artinya

Catat! Jadwal Mulai Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022 Beserta Bacaan Niat Bahasa Arab, Latin, dan Artinya

5 November 2022, 03:02 WIB

Arah Kata

Mayoritas Pelaku Usaha di Indonesia Idamkan Airlangga Hartarto jadi Penerus Jokowi di Pilpres 2024

Mayoritas Pelaku Usaha di Indonesia Idamkan Airlangga Hartarto jadi Penerus Jokowi di Pilpres 2024

5 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Simple Rudy, Dapur Ngebor, Uang Kaget Lagi, Shaun The Sheep

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Simple Rudy, Dapur Ngebor, Uang Kaget Lagi, Shaun The Sheep

5 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

5 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022: Akan Beruntung dalam Setiap Pilihan yang Anda Ambil

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022: Akan Beruntung dalam Setiap Pilihan yang Anda Ambil

5 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 5 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

5 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Hadiri Family Gathering dan Milad ke 1, Bupati Bandung Ajak Forum KKB Bersinergi dengan Pemerintah

Hadiri Family Gathering dan Milad ke 1, Bupati Bandung Ajak Forum KKB Bersinergi dengan Pemerintah

5 November 2022, 02:46 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Bumi Darat Dikedalaman 1 Kilometer Dirasakan Masyarakat Muara Enim

Gempa Bumi Darat Dikedalaman 1 Kilometer Dirasakan Masyarakat Muara Enim

5 November 2022, 02:45 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Fakta Unik: Tiga Barang Ini Paling Banyak Dihuni oleh Bakteri atau Kuman

Fakta Unik: Tiga Barang Ini Paling Banyak Dihuni oleh Bakteri atau Kuman

5 November 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Brebes

Weton Sabtu Wage, Sangat Mudah Naik Darah, Cemburuan dan Menyukai Barang Mewah

Weton Sabtu Wage, Sangat Mudah Naik Darah, Cemburuan dan Menyukai Barang Mewah

5 November 2022, 02:32 WIB