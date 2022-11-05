Lirik Lagu Hold My Hand - Unkle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold My Hand - Unkle

Hold my hand

I need you now

Slow me down

I don't know how

Hold my hand

I need you now

Slow me down

I don't know how

Are you living the feeling?

The highs, are they worth seeking?

Nothing's like believing

Are your drugs healing?

Hold my hand

I need you now

Slow me down

I don't know how

Hold my hand

I need you now

Slow me down

I don't know how

Are you really living?

Or do you seek loving?

Are you happy being?

Or do you search for meaning?

Are you ever asking

Questions, they need answering

You're not really hearing

You really need releasing

A million pieces broken

A million secrets unspoken

A million pieces broken

A million secrets unspoken

Hold my hand

I need you now

Slow me down

I don't know how