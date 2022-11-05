Lirik Lagu Burn My Shadow - Unkle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Have burned my tomorrows
And I stand inside today
At the edge of the future
And my dreams all fade away
I have burned my tomorrows
And I stand inside today
At the edge of the future
And my dreams all fade away
And burn my shadow away
And burn my shadow away
I faced my destroyer
I was ambushed by a lie
And you judged me once for falling
This wounded heart will rise
And burn my shadow away
And burn my shadow away
When I see the light
True love forever
When I see the light
True love forever
When I see the light
True love forever
When I see the light
True love forever
When I see the light
True love forever (burn my shadow)
When I see the light
True love forever
When I see the light
True love forever (burn my shadow)
When I see the light
True love forever (away)
And burn my shadow away
And burn my shadow away
Oh, how I loved you
