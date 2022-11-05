Lirik Lagu Burn My Shadow - Unkle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burn My Shadow - Unkle

Have burned my tomorrows

And I stand inside today

At the edge of the future

And my dreams all fade away

I have burned my tomorrows

And I stand inside today

At the edge of the future

And my dreams all fade away

And burn my shadow away

And burn my shadow away

I faced my destroyer

I was ambushed by a lie

And you judged me once for falling

This wounded heart will rise

And burn my shadow away

And burn my shadow away

When I see the light

True love forever

When I see the light

True love forever

When I see the light

True love forever

When I see the light

True love forever

When I see the light

True love forever (burn my shadow)

When I see the light

True love forever

When I see the light

True love forever (burn my shadow)

When I see the light

True love forever (away)

And burn my shadow away

And burn my shadow away

Oh, how I loved you