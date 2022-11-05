Lirik Lagu Ever Rest - Unkle feat. Joel Cadbury dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ever Rest - Unkle feat. Joel Cadbury
Small part of me
The light by which I see
I'm not trying to break you down
I'm not trying to break you down
A single tear can be
Every part of me
One drop can wash me down
One drop can clear me out
Feign dignity
Come for miles to see
I'm not trying to break you down
I'm not trying to break you down
A single tear can mean
Everything to me
One drop can wash me down
One drop can clear me out
I'm holding to nothing
Repeat my destruction
Inside voices taunt me
Just holding to nothing
Repeat my destruction
Inside voices haunt me
We'll climb from the fire
This land wont tie me
Credit
Artis: Unkle
Album: Where Did the Night Fall
Rilis: 2010
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Metal, Dance/Electronic, Rock
Songwriters: James Gabriel Leo Lavelle, James Griffith, Joel Cadbury, Pablo Spencer Clements
Fakta di Baliknya
Ever Rest merupakan lagu Unkle dari album studio keempat mereka yang bertajuk Where Did the Night Fall. Album tersebut dirilis pada 10 Mei 2010.
Kemudian, pada tanggal 11 April 2011, Unkle merilis Where Did the Night Fall – Another Night Out.
