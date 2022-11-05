Lirik Lagu Ever Rest - Unkle feat. Joel Cadbury dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ever Rest - Unkle feat. Joel Cadbury

Small part of me

The light by which I see

I'm not trying to break you down

I'm not trying to break you down

A single tear can be

Every part of me

One drop can wash me down

One drop can clear me out

Feign dignity

Come for miles to see

I'm not trying to break you down

I'm not trying to break you down

A single tear can mean

Everything to me

One drop can wash me down

One drop can clear me out

I'm holding to nothing

Repeat my destruction

Inside voices taunt me

Just holding to nothing

Repeat my destruction

Inside voices haunt me

We'll climb from the fire

This land wont tie me

Credit

Artis: Unkle

Album: Where Did the Night Fall

Rilis: 2010

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Metal, Dance/Electronic, Rock

Songwriters: James Gabriel Leo Lavelle, James Griffith, Joel Cadbury, Pablo Spencer Clements

Fakta di Baliknya

Ever Rest merupakan lagu Unkle dari album studio keempat mereka yang bertajuk Where Did the Night Fall. Album tersebut dirilis pada 10 Mei 2010.

Kemudian, pada tanggal 11 April 2011, Unkle merilis Where Did the Night Fall – Another Night Out.