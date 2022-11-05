Lirik Lagu Holiday Savvy - Dhira Bongs feat. Grace Sahertian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Holiday Savvy - Dhira Bongs feat. Grace Sahertian

Raise your own meanings

Reach your own magic

Take your belongings

Have a safe journey!

Exotic creation,

We belong to the universe

Just a passenger riding on the planet

A lifetime tourist, ooh

Always be precise

Right on the time

Paying the price for all

The mistakes that we have made

Bring along the guide

Take the maps with you

Or you'll get lost in the forest of life

The time is watching (the time is watching!)

In a close distance (in a close distance! Ooh!)

Always ask yourself (always ask yourself!)

Whenever, wherever.

Have nowhere to stay

Full-booked anywhere (ooh)

No one is in charge to manage your schedule

Or erase all of your wounds

Nothing you can do

But keep on walking

Til you finally reach

The end of your long path trail (The end of your long path trail)

Have a long-life

Rest peacefully (Rest peacefully)

Your legacy

Our souvenirs, our treasure!

Leave us a good trace (leave us a good trace!)

Soon it will paid off (soon it will paid off! Ooh!)

Found you a nice space (found you a nice space!)

A safe place above the space