Lirik Lagu Holiday Savvy - Dhira Bongs feat. Grace Sahertian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Holiday Savvy - Dhira Bongs feat. Grace Sahertian
Raise your own meanings
Reach your own magic
Take your belongings
Have a safe journey!
Exotic creation,
We belong to the universe
Just a passenger riding on the planet
A lifetime tourist, ooh
Always be precise
Right on the time
Paying the price for all
The mistakes that we have made
Bring along the guide
Take the maps with you
Or you'll get lost in the forest of life
The time is watching (the time is watching!)
In a close distance (in a close distance! Ooh!)
Always ask yourself (always ask yourself!)
Whenever, wherever.
Have nowhere to stay
Full-booked anywhere (ooh)
No one is in charge to manage your schedule
Or erase all of your wounds
Nothing you can do
But keep on walking
Til you finally reach
The end of your long path trail (The end of your long path trail)
Have a long-life
Rest peacefully (Rest peacefully)
Your legacy
Our souvenirs, our treasure!
Leave us a good trace (leave us a good trace!)
Soon it will paid off (soon it will paid off! Ooh!)
Found you a nice space (found you a nice space!)
A safe place above the space
Artikel Pilihan