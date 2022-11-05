Lirik Lagu I Want You Back - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Want You Back - The Jackson 5

Uh-huh, huh, huh

Just let me tell you now

Uh-huh

When I had you to myself, I didn't want you around

Those pretty faces always made you stand out in a crowd

But someone picked you from the bunch, one glance was all it took

Now it's much too late for me to take a second look

Oh, baby, give me one more chance (to show you that I love you)

Won't you please let me back in your heart

Oh, darlin', I was blind to let you go (let you go, baby)

But now since I see you in his arms (I want you back)

Yes, I do now (I want you back)

Ooh, ooh, baby (I want you back)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (I want you back)

Na, na, na, na

Trying to live without your love is one long sleepless night

Let me show you, girl, that I know wrong from right

Every street you walk on, I leave tear stains on the ground

Following the girl I didn't even want around

Let me tell you now

Oh, baby, all I need is one more chance (to show you that I love you)

Won't you please let me back in your heart

Oh, darlin', I was blind to let you go (let you go, baby)

But now since I see you in his arms, uh-huh

Ah, buh bum, bum, bum

Ah, buh bum, bum, bum

All I want

Ah, buh bum, bum, bum

All I need

Ah, buh bum, bum, bum

All I want

Ah, buh bum, bum, bum

All I need

Oh, just one more chance to show that I love you

Baby (baby)

Baby (baby)

Baby (baby)

Forget what happened then (I want you back)

Let me live again