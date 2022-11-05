Lirik Lagu I Want You Back - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Want You Back - The Jackson 5
Uh-huh, huh, huh
Just let me tell you now
Uh-huh
When I had you to myself, I didn't want you around
Those pretty faces always made you stand out in a crowd
But someone picked you from the bunch, one glance was all it took
Now it's much too late for me to take a second look
Oh, baby, give me one more chance (to show you that I love you)
Won't you please let me back in your heart
Oh, darlin', I was blind to let you go (let you go, baby)
But now since I see you in his arms (I want you back)
Yes, I do now (I want you back)
Ooh, ooh, baby (I want you back)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (I want you back)
Na, na, na, na
Trying to live without your love is one long sleepless night
Let me show you, girl, that I know wrong from right
Every street you walk on, I leave tear stains on the ground
Following the girl I didn't even want around
Let me tell you now
Oh, baby, all I need is one more chance (to show you that I love you)
Won't you please let me back in your heart
Oh, darlin', I was blind to let you go (let you go, baby)
But now since I see you in his arms, uh-huh
Ah, buh bum, bum, bum
Ah, buh bum, bum, bum
All I want
Ah, buh bum, bum, bum
All I need
Ah, buh bum, bum, bum
All I want
Ah, buh bum, bum, bum
All I need
Oh, just one more chance to show that I love you
Baby (baby)
Baby (baby)
Baby (baby)
Forget what happened then (I want you back)
Let me live again
