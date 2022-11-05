Lirik Lagu Treat Her Like a Lady - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Treat Her Like a Lady - Celine Dion

All the girl could want was a little attention

From a man who's strong and not to mention

Kiss and caressing her all night long

But all that boy wants is to hit and run off

He and his friends-they sit and they laugh

Going around talking 'bout the girls they used in the past

Yu ago get whats coming to you

For all the bad bad things you do to your

Lady, treat her like a lady

U'll make a good girl crazy

If you don't treat her like a lady

Lady, treat her like a lady

U'll make a good girl crazy

If you don't treat her like a lady

She stopped going to church, she don't wanna go to school

She left with anger when he took her for a fool

Even though her friends tell her to just keep cool

Didn't tell her from the start just what he had planned

Right in her face with another woman

Now she's in jail for attacking her man

Yu ago get whats coming to you

For all the bad bad things you do to your

Lady, treat her like a lady

U'll make a good girl crazy

If you don't treat her like a lady

Tell it to her straight, she can take the truth

Don't lead her on and leave her confused

Anyone would rather be alone than be used

Don't sit and think you'll hurt her feelings

She only wants to know just what the deal is

Next time beware of who's heart your breaking (or stealing)