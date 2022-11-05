Lirik Lagu Treat Her Like a Lady - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Treat Her Like a Lady - Celine Dion
All the girl could want was a little attention
From a man who's strong and not to mention
Kiss and caressing her all night long
But all that boy wants is to hit and run off
He and his friends-they sit and they laugh
Going around talking 'bout the girls they used in the past
Yu ago get whats coming to you
For all the bad bad things you do to your
Lady, treat her like a lady
U'll make a good girl crazy
If you don't treat her like a lady
Lady, treat her like a lady
U'll make a good girl crazy
If you don't treat her like a lady
She stopped going to church, she don't wanna go to school
She left with anger when he took her for a fool
Even though her friends tell her to just keep cool
Didn't tell her from the start just what he had planned
Right in her face with another woman
Now she's in jail for attacking her man
Yu ago get whats coming to you
For all the bad bad things you do to your
Lady, treat her like a lady
U'll make a good girl crazy
If you don't treat her like a lady
Tell it to her straight, she can take the truth
Don't lead her on and leave her confused
Anyone would rather be alone than be used
Don't sit and think you'll hurt her feelings
She only wants to know just what the deal is
Next time beware of who's heart your breaking (or stealing)
