Lirik Lagu All Shook Up - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Shook Up - Elvis Presley

Oooh, I'm all shook up

Uh huh uh

Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay

A well a bless my soul

What's wrong with me?

I'm itchin' like a man in a fuzzy tree

My friends say I'm actin' wild as a bug

I'm in love

I'm all shook up

Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay

Well, my hands are shaky and my knees are weak

I can't seem to stand on my own two feet

Who do you think of when you have such luck?

I'm in love

I'm all shook up

Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay

Well, please don't ask me what's on my mind

I'm a little mixed up, but I'm feelin' fine

I know one cure for this body of mine

Is to have that girl that I love so fine

Well she touched my hand what a chill I got

Her lips are like a volcano when it's hot

I'm proud to say that she's my buttercup

I'm in love

I'm all shook up

Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay

Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay

I'm all shook up!

Oh my boy, my boy

My boy, my boy

Credit