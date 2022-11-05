Lirik Lagu All Shook Up - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Shook Up - Elvis Presley
Oooh, I'm all shook up
Uh huh uh
Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay
A well a bless my soul
What's wrong with me?
I'm itchin' like a man in a fuzzy tree
My friends say I'm actin' wild as a bug
I'm in love
I'm all shook up
Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay
Well, my hands are shaky and my knees are weak
I can't seem to stand on my own two feet
Who do you think of when you have such luck?
I'm in love
I'm all shook up
Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay
Well, please don't ask me what's on my mind
I'm a little mixed up, but I'm feelin' fine
I know one cure for this body of mine
Is to have that girl that I love so fine
Well she touched my hand what a chill I got
Her lips are like a volcano when it's hot
I'm proud to say that she's my buttercup
I'm in love
I'm all shook up
Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay
Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay
I'm all shook up!
Oh my boy, my boy
My boy, my boy
