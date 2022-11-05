Lirik Lagu I'm Real (Remix) - Jennifer Lopez feat Ja Rule dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Real (Remix) - Jennifer Lopez feat Ja Rule

Called you on the phone

Said I'm comin' through

Hope your all alone

'Cause I got plans for you

We could stay at home

Or dance and hang all night

As long as I'm with you

Doesn't matter what we do

Don't ask me where I've been

Or what I'm gonna do

Just know that I'm here with you

Don't try understand

Baby there's no mystery

'Cause you know how I am

I'm real

What you get is what you see

What you tryin' to do to me

You want to say your mine

Be with me all the time

You're falling so in love

And you just can't get enough

You're tellin' all your friends

She's a bad, bad bitch

You like the way I dress

The way I wear my hair

Show me off to all your friends

And baby I don't care

Just as long as you

Tell them who I am

Tell them I'm the one who made you give a damn

Don't ask me where I've been

Or what I'm gonna do

Just know that I'm here with you

Don't try understand

Baby there's no mystery

'Cause you know how I am

I'm real

What you get is what you see

What you tryin' to do to me

You want to say your mine

Be with me all the time

You're falling so in love

And you just can't get enough

You're tellin' all your friends

She's a bad, bad bitch

Artis: Jennifer Lopez

Album: J.Lo

Dirilis: 2001

Dengan menggandeng Ja Rule, I'm Real merupakan salah satu lagu milik Jennifer Lopez yang cukup populer.

Lagu ini kemudian diproduksi ulang dengan remix, yang kemudian masuk dalam tracklist album re-release J.Lo, dan album ketiga Ja Rule, Pain Is Love.

Banyak kritikus yang memuji gaya dan komposisi era 1980-an yang begitu kental dalam lagu ini. Sementara versi remix-nya juga tak kalah disukai pendengar musik.

Jennifer Lopez merilis dua musik video untuk lagu ini. Video pertama menampilkan sang diva sedang mengendarai sepeda motor dan dance break, sementara video kedua menampilkan Ja Rule dan Irv Gotti. (Sherly Enjelina)***