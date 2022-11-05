Lirik Lagu I'm Real (Remix) - Jennifer Lopez feat Ja Rule dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Real (Remix) - Jennifer Lopez feat Ja Rule
Called you on the phone
Said I'm comin' through
Hope your all alone
'Cause I got plans for you
We could stay at home
Or dance and hang all night
As long as I'm with you
Doesn't matter what we do
Don't ask me where I've been
Or what I'm gonna do
Just know that I'm here with you
Don't try understand
Baby there's no mystery
'Cause you know how I am
I'm real
What you get is what you see
What you tryin' to do to me
You want to say your mine
Be with me all the time
You're falling so in love
And you just can't get enough
You're tellin' all your friends
She's a bad, bad bitch
You like the way I dress
The way I wear my hair
Show me off to all your friends
And baby I don't care
Just as long as you
Tell them who I am
Tell them I'm the one who made you give a damn
Don't ask me where I've been
Or what I'm gonna do
Just know that I'm here with you
Don't try understand
Baby there's no mystery
'Cause you know how I am
I'm real
What you get is what you see
What you tryin' to do to me
You want to say your mine
Be with me all the time
You're falling so in love
And you just can't get enough
You're tellin' all your friends
She's a bad, bad bitch
Don't ask me where I've been
Or what I'm gonna do
Just know that I'm here with you
Don't try understand
Baby there's no mystery
'Cause you know how I am
Artis: Jennifer Lopez
Album: J.Lo
Dirilis: 2001
Dengan menggandeng Ja Rule, I'm Real merupakan salah satu lagu milik Jennifer Lopez yang cukup populer.
Lagu ini kemudian diproduksi ulang dengan remix, yang kemudian masuk dalam tracklist album re-release J.Lo, dan album ketiga Ja Rule, Pain Is Love.
Banyak kritikus yang memuji gaya dan komposisi era 1980-an yang begitu kental dalam lagu ini. Sementara versi remix-nya juga tak kalah disukai pendengar musik.
Jennifer Lopez merilis dua musik video untuk lagu ini. Video pertama menampilkan sang diva sedang mengendarai sepeda motor dan dance break, sementara video kedua menampilkan Ja Rule dan Irv Gotti. (Sherly Enjelina)***
