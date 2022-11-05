Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yours - Conan Gray

I'm somebody you call when you're alone

I'm somebody you use, but never own

I'm somebody you touch, but never hold

And you're somebody I'll never really know

I know I'm not the one you really love

I guess that's why I've never given up

'Cause I could give you all you want, the stars and the sun

But still, I'm not enough

Oh-oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes

Like you already know that I'm the love of your life

Like you already know you're never sayin' goodbye

But I'm not yours

I'm not yours, I'm not yours

I want more, I want more

But I'm not yours

And I can't change your mind

But you're still mine

So tell me that it's time for me to go

'Cause you know I can't do it on my own

The only thing that's harder than sleepin' alone

Is sleepin' with your ghost

Oh-oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes

Like you already know that I'm the love of your life

Like you already know you're never sayin' goodbye

But I'm not yours

I'm not yours, I'm not yours

I want more, I want more

But I'm not yours

And I can't change your mind

I should've known that it was dumb love

15 dozen roses

All the things that I've done for you not to notice

Can't believe I chose you over all my best friends

What the fuck did I do in the end?

Just to not be yours

Rilis: 2022

Album: Superache

Artis: Conan Gray

Penulis lagu: Daniel Nigro / Conan Gray

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Yours merupakan lagu balad dengan perpaduan piano lembut. Dalam lagu ini, Conan Gray mengungkapkan cintanya yang tak terbalas untuk seorang teman.

Dia sudah mencoba melakukan yang terbaik untuk membawa hubungan mereka ke tingkat berikutnya, tetapi perasaannya justru tak berbalas.

Hingga dalam suatu titik, Gray menerima bahwa temannya sama sekali tidak tertarik untuk menjalin hubungan romantis dengannya.

Oleh karena itu, Gray pun menghukum dirinya sendiri karena membuang-buang energi untuk sesuatu yang mustahil.

Lagu ini ditulis Gray bersama produser regulernya, Dan Nigro. Selain bekerja sama dengan Gray, Nigro dikenal sebagai co-writer dan produser album Sour milik Olivia Rodrigo. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***