Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yours - Conan Gray
I'm somebody you call when you're alone
I'm somebody you use, but never own
I'm somebody you touch, but never hold
And you're somebody I'll never really know
I know I'm not the one you really love
I guess that's why I've never given up
'Cause I could give you all you want, the stars and the sun
But still, I'm not enough
Oh-oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes
Like you already know that I'm the love of your life
Like you already know you're never sayin' goodbye
But I'm not yours
I'm not yours, I'm not yours
I want more, I want more
But I'm not yours
And I can't change your mind
But you're still mine
So tell me that it's time for me to go
'Cause you know I can't do it on my own
The only thing that's harder than sleepin' alone
Is sleepin' with your ghost
Oh-oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes
Like you already know that I'm the love of your life
Like you already know you're never sayin' goodbye
But I'm not yours
I'm not yours, I'm not yours
I want more, I want more
But I'm not yours
And I can't change your mind
I should've known that it was dumb love
15 dozen roses
All the things that I've done for you not to notice
Can't believe I chose you over all my best friends
What the fuck did I do in the end?
Just to not be yours
Rilis: 2022
Album: Superache
Artis: Conan Gray
Penulis lagu: Daniel Nigro / Conan Gray
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Yours merupakan lagu balad dengan perpaduan piano lembut. Dalam lagu ini, Conan Gray mengungkapkan cintanya yang tak terbalas untuk seorang teman.
Dia sudah mencoba melakukan yang terbaik untuk membawa hubungan mereka ke tingkat berikutnya, tetapi perasaannya justru tak berbalas.
Hingga dalam suatu titik, Gray menerima bahwa temannya sama sekali tidak tertarik untuk menjalin hubungan romantis dengannya.
Oleh karena itu, Gray pun menghukum dirinya sendiri karena membuang-buang energi untuk sesuatu yang mustahil.
Lagu ini ditulis Gray bersama produser regulernya, Dan Nigro. Selain bekerja sama dengan Gray, Nigro dikenal sebagai co-writer dan produser album Sour milik Olivia Rodrigo. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***
