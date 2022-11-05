Lirik Lagu Supermassive Black Hole – Muse dan Fakta di Baliknya

Supermassive Black Hole – Muse

Oh baby, don't you know I suffer?

Oh baby, can you hear me moan?

You caught me under false pretenses

How long before you let me go?

Ooh

You set my soul alight

You set my soul alight

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul alight)

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul)

I thought I was a fool for no one

Oh baby, I'm a fool for you

You're the queen of the superficial

And how long before you tell the truth?

You set my soul alight

You set my soul alight

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul alight)

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul)

Super massive black hole

Super massive black hole

Super massive black hole

(Super massive black hole)

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul alight)

Glaciers melting in the dead of night

And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul)

Super massive black hole

Super massive black hole

Super massive black hole

(Super massive black hole)

Dirilis: 2006

Album: Black Holes and Revelations

Artis: Muse

Genres: Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, Progressive metal, Funk rock, Dance-rock

Fakta di balik Lagu

Supermassive Black Hole merupakan salah satu hits dari Muse.

Grup band asal Inggris ini beranggotakan Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, dan Dominic Howard.

Pada 1999, Muse merilis album pertama yang bertajuk Showbiz. Lagu-lagu mereka menampilkan falsetto Bellamy dan gaya rock alternatif yang melankolis.

Hingga kemudian pada 2006, mMuse merilis album Black Holes and Revelations. Sebagian besar lagu dalam album ini menggabungkan elemen elektronik dan pop, seperti yang terdengar dalam album Supermassive Black Hole.

Berkat lagu ini, nama Muse mulai diperhitungkan di dunia musik internasional. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***