Lirik Lagu Supermassive Black Hole – Muse dan Fakta di Baliknya

Supermassive Black Hole – Muse
Oh baby, don't you know I suffer?
Oh baby, can you hear me moan?
You caught me under false pretenses
How long before you let me go?
Ooh
You set my soul alight
You set my soul alight
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul alight)
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul)
I thought I was a fool for no one
Oh baby, I'm a fool for you
You're the queen of the superficial
And how long before you tell the truth?
You set my soul alight
You set my soul alight
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul alight)
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul)
Super massive black hole
Super massive black hole
Super massive black hole
(Super massive black hole)
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul alight)
Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the super massive (you set my soul)
Super massive black hole
Super massive black hole
Super massive black hole
(Super massive black hole)
Dirilis: 2006
Album: Black Holes and Revelations
Artis: Muse
Genres: Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, Progressive metal, Funk rock, Dance-rock
Fakta di balik Lagu
Supermassive Black Hole merupakan salah satu hits dari Muse.
Grup band asal Inggris ini beranggotakan Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, dan Dominic Howard.
Pada 1999, Muse merilis album pertama yang bertajuk Showbiz. Lagu-lagu mereka menampilkan falsetto Bellamy dan gaya rock alternatif yang melankolis.
Hingga kemudian pada 2006, mMuse merilis album Black Holes and Revelations. Sebagian besar lagu dalam album ini menggabungkan elemen elektronik dan pop, seperti yang terdengar dalam album Supermassive Black Hole.
Berkat lagu ini, nama Muse mulai diperhitungkan di dunia musik internasional. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***
Artikel Pilihan