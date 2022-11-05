Lirik Lagu Imprint - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Imprint - ZAYN

We can leave an imprint

'Cause this minute that I'm in

'Cause this minute's where I live with you

Where I stay with you

If you wanna stay up late

Girl we'd still make it

If the planets all faded away

And I think I'm crazy

But I know you're my baby anyway

Girl you took two minutes out of my life

Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

You can take it all off

'Cause this love ain't got no cost

No excuses I'll be cursed for you

It's just something that I say to you

If you want it I can change

Girl we'd still make it

If the planets all faded away

And I think I'm crazy

But I know you're my baby anyway

Girl you took two minutes out of my life

Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

I never told you sorry, oh

They say this building's from Victorian times

I guess we all got a story, oh

Just tellin' mine

Change the scenario

Jumpin' like Mario

Gotta give it all a go

Don't lose a life

Girl you took two minutes out of my life

Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

Girl you took two minutes out of my life

Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

I don't want 'em back

I just want you back in my bed

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet

Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini

Imprint merupakan lagu kelima dalam albumnya, Icarus Falls. Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang cinta dan kebutuhan yang abadi.

Melalui liriknya, ZAYN bercerita tentang kebersamaan dengan seseorang, dan fokus dengan hidup sang pujaan hati.

Pada bagian chorus, ZAYN mengungkap meski hubungannya dengan seseorang itu telah berakhir, dirinya masih mencintai orang tersebut. Bahkan ia secara terang-terangan mengaku ingin kembali bersamanya.

Lagu ini lagi-lagi dinilai mengisahkan tentang hubungan ZAYN dan Gigi Hadid, mengingat hubungan mereka sempat putus-nyambung sepanjang 2015 hingga 2018. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***