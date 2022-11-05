Lirik Lagu Imprint - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Imprint - ZAYN
We can leave an imprint
'Cause this minute that I'm in
'Cause this minute's where I live with you
Where I stay with you
If you wanna stay up late
Girl we'd still make it
If the planets all faded away
And I think I'm crazy
But I know you're my baby anyway
Girl you took two minutes out of my life
Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
You can take it all off
'Cause this love ain't got no cost
No excuses I'll be cursed for you
It's just something that I say to you
If you want it I can change
Girl we'd still make it
If the planets all faded away
And I think I'm crazy
But I know you're my baby anyway
Girl you took two minutes out of my life
Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
I never told you sorry, oh
They say this building's from Victorian times
I guess we all got a story, oh
Just tellin' mine
Change the scenario
Jumpin' like Mario
Gotta give it all a go
Don't lose a life
Girl you took two minutes out of my life
Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
Girl you took two minutes out of my life
Yeah who told ya I am with it, I need ya
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
I don't want 'em back
I just want you back in my bed
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Imprint merupakan lagu kelima dalam albumnya, Icarus Falls. Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang cinta dan kebutuhan yang abadi.
Melalui liriknya, ZAYN bercerita tentang kebersamaan dengan seseorang, dan fokus dengan hidup sang pujaan hati.
Pada bagian chorus, ZAYN mengungkap meski hubungannya dengan seseorang itu telah berakhir, dirinya masih mencintai orang tersebut. Bahkan ia secara terang-terangan mengaku ingin kembali bersamanya.
Lagu ini lagi-lagi dinilai mengisahkan tentang hubungan ZAYN dan Gigi Hadid, mengingat hubungan mereka sempat putus-nyambung sepanjang 2015 hingga 2018. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***
