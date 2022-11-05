Lirik Lagu Dear God – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dear God – Avenged Sevenfold

A lonely road, crossed another cold state line

Miles away from those I love purpose undefined

While I recall all the words you spoke to me

Can't help but wish that I was there

And where I'd love to be, oh yeah

Dear God the only thing I ask of you is

To hold her when I'm not around

When I'm much too far away

We all need that person who can be true to you

But I left her when I found her

And now I wish I'd stayed

'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired

I'm missing you again oh no

Once again

There's nothing here for me on this barren road

There's no one here while the city sleeps

And all the shops are closed

Can't help but think of the times I've had with you

Pictures and some memories will have to help me through, oh yeah

Dear God the only thing I ask of you is to hold her when I'm not around

When I'm much too far away

We all need that person who can be true to you

I left her when I found her

And now I wish I'd stayed

'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired

I'm missing you again oh no

Once again

Some search, never finding a way

Before long, they waste away

I found you, something told me to stay

I gave in, to selfish ways

And how I miss someone to hold

When hope begins to fade

A lonely road, crossed another cold state line

Miles away from those I love purpose undefined

Dear God the only thing I ask of you is to hold her when I'm not around

When I'm much too far away

We all need the person who can be true to you

I left her when I found her

And now I wish I'd stayed

'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired

I'm missing you again oh no

Once again

