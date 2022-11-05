Lirik Lagu Time Of Our Lives - Ne-Yo feat Pitbull dan Fakta di Baliknya

Time Of Our Lives - Ne-Yo feat Pitbull
I knew my rent was gon' be late about a week ago
I worked my ass off, but I still can't pay it though
But I got just enough
To get off in this club
Have me a good time, before my time is up
Hey, let's get it now
Ooh, I want the time of my life (Mr. Worldwide)
Oh baby, ooh
Give me the time of my life (Ne-yo)
Eh, eh, eh (Let's get it)
Let's get it now
This is the last $20 I got
But I'ma have a good time ballin' or out
Tell the bartender, line up some shots
'Cause I'ma get loose tonight
She's on fire, she's so hot
I'm no liar, she burn up the spot
Look like Mariah, I took another shot
Told her drop, drop, drop, drop it like it's hot
Dirty talk, dirty dance
She a freaky girl and I'm a freaky man
She on the rebound, broke up with her ex
And I'm like Rodman, ready on deck
I told her, "Wanna ride out?", and she said yes
We didn't go to church, but I got blessed
I knew my rent was gon' be late about a week ago
I worked my ass off, but I still can't pay it though
But I got just enough
To get off in this club
Have me a good time, before my time is up
Hey, let's get it now
Ooh, I want the time of my life, yeah
Oh baby, ooh give me the time of my life
Eh, eh, eh
Let's get it now
Tonight I'ma lose my mind
Better get yours 'cause I'm gonna get mine
Party every night, like my last
Mami know the drill, shake that ass
