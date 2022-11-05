Lirik Lagu Time Of Our Lives - Ne-Yo feat Pitbull dan Fakta di Baliknya

Time Of Our Lives - Ne-Yo feat Pitbull

I knew my rent was gon' be late about a week ago

I worked my ass off, but I still can't pay it though

But I got just enough

To get off in this club

Have me a good time, before my time is up

Hey, let's get it now

Ooh, I want the time of my life (Mr. Worldwide)

Oh baby, ooh

Give me the time of my life (Ne-yo)

Eh, eh, eh (Let's get it)

Let's get it now

This is the last $20 I got

But I'ma have a good time ballin' or out

Tell the bartender, line up some shots

'Cause I'ma get loose tonight

She's on fire, she's so hot

I'm no liar, she burn up the spot

Look like Mariah, I took another shot

Told her drop, drop, drop, drop it like it's hot

Dirty talk, dirty dance

She a freaky girl and I'm a freaky man

She on the rebound, broke up with her ex

And I'm like Rodman, ready on deck

I told her, "Wanna ride out?", and she said yes

We didn't go to church, but I got blessed

I knew my rent was gon' be late about a week ago

I worked my ass off, but I still can't pay it though

But I got just enough

To get off in this club

Have me a good time, before my time is up

Hey, let's get it now

Ooh, I want the time of my life, yeah

Oh baby, ooh give me the time of my life

Eh, eh, eh

Let's get it now

Tonight I'ma lose my mind

Better get yours 'cause I'm gonna get mine

Party every night, like my last

Mami know the drill, shake that ass