Lirik Lagu Next Flight - ARFA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Next Flight - ARFA
Slow down
We’ll catch the next flight
Baby its alright
I got you by my side
No doubt
Won’t you hold me tight
Us on the next flight
I got you by my side
Pre Chorus:
Follow me to the next city
Baby get your eyes on me
We’ll build our story
Its about our journey
Too ordinary
But with you, now i got a home to come
Through, baby you know how to make me calm
Cold night, your hand steady to keep me warm
Its you thats why i choose you
Verse:
Moonlight
Doesn’t know what’s right
I got you in our life
Baby that’s enough
Pre Chorus:
