Lirik Lagu Next Flight - ARFA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Next Flight - ARFA

Slow down

We’ll catch the next flight

Baby its alright

I got you by my side

No doubt

Won’t you hold me tight

Us on the next flight

I got you by my side

Pre Chorus:

Follow me to the next city

Baby get your eyes on me

We’ll build our story

Its about our journey

Too ordinary

But with you, now i got a home to come

Through, baby you know how to make me calm

Cold night, your hand steady to keep me warm

Its you thats why i choose you

Verse:

Moonlight

Doesn’t know what’s right

I got you in our life

Baby that’s enough

Pre Chorus: