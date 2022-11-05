Lirik Lagu Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 5 November 2022, 01:02 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Something in the Orange dari Zach Bryan berikut.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Something in the Orange dari Zach Bryan berikut. /Pixabay/Andrzej Nowak

Lirik lagu Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan

It'll be fine by dusk light I'm telling you, baby
These things eat at your bones and drive your young mind crazy
But when you place your head between my collar and jaw
I don't know much but there's no weight at all

And I'm damned if I do and I'm damned if I don't
'Cause if I say I miss you I know that you won't
But I miss you in the mornings when I see the sun
Something in the orange tells me we're not done

To you I'm just a man, to me you're all I am
Where the hell am I supposed to go?
I poisoned myself again
Something in the orange tells me you're never coming home

I need to hear you say you've been waitin' all night
There's orange dancing in your eyes from bulb light
Your voice only trembles when you try to speak
Take me back to us dancing, this wood used to creak

To you I'm just a man, to me you're all I am
Where the hell am I supposed to go?
I poisoned myself again
Something in the orange tells me you're never coming home

To you I'm just a man, to me you're all I am
Where the hell am I supposed to go?
I poisoned myself again
Something in the orange tells me you're never coming home

If you leave today, I'll just stare at the way
The orange touches all things around
The grass, trees and dew, how I just hate you
Please turn those headlights around
Please turn those headlights around

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

