Lirik Lagu Slow Down – H.E.R feat Skip Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down – H.E.R feat Skip Marley

Slow down

Girl, let me love you

Darling, I care

I care for you

More than my own self

Darling, I'll share

I'll share with you

All goodness and wealth

Said we can have just one night

Or we can one whole life

If we play it cool, yeah

We can have that one thing

Or we can have everything

If our hearts are true

Girl, slow down

Girl, let me love you

Darling, slow down

Let me get to know you

Baby, I've been fantasizing

Just looking in your eyes

You know I'm looking for more

And you're what I've been praying for

This kind of love don't come around like this

I'm not one to play around like this

It's so real

And I love how it feels, I

Love it when we slowly sway

I love it when we think the same thing

I love the way we move

The way we move

We can have every night, yeah

We can have every day

Ooh, I want you too

I need you

Darling, slow down (slow down, slow down)

Let me love you, girl (let me love)

Slow down (slow down, slow down)

Let me get to know you

I wanna see you tomorrow

Not just the thrill of today

Don't let our love just be borrowed, no

This is the choice that we take

Girl, slow down

Why don't ya, don't ya, don't ya?

Let me love you (I need you, you, you)

Darling, slow down (slow down)

Let me get to know you

(Let me get to know you)