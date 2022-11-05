Lirik Lagu Slow Down – H.E.R feat Skip Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down – H.E.R feat Skip Marley
Slow down
Girl, let me love you
Darling, I care
I care for you
More than my own self
Darling, I'll share
I'll share with you
All goodness and wealth
Said we can have just one night
Or we can one whole life
If we play it cool, yeah
We can have that one thing
Or we can have everything
If our hearts are true
Girl, slow down
Girl, let me love you
Darling, slow down
Let me get to know you
Baby, I've been fantasizing
Just looking in your eyes
You know I'm looking for more
And you're what I've been praying for
This kind of love don't come around like this
I'm not one to play around like this
It's so real
And I love how it feels, I
Love it when we slowly sway
I love it when we think the same thing
I love the way we move
The way we move
We can have every night, yeah
We can have every day
Ooh, I want you too
I need you
Darling, slow down (slow down, slow down)
Let me love you, girl (let me love)
Slow down (slow down, slow down)
Let me get to know you
I wanna see you tomorrow
Not just the thrill of today
Don't let our love just be borrowed, no
This is the choice that we take
Girl, slow down
Why don't ya, don't ya, don't ya?
Let me love you (I need you, you, you)
Darling, slow down (slow down)
Let me get to know you
(Let me get to know you)
Artikel Pilihan