Lirik Lagu One Less Lonely Girl – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu One Less Lonely Girl – Justin Bieber
Alright, let's go
There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl
One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl
There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl
One less lonely girl
How many I told you's and start overs and shoulders have you cried on before?
How many promises, be honest girl, how many tears you let hit the floor?
How many bags you packed, just to take them back, tell me that, how many either ors?
But no more if you let me inside of your world, there'll be one less lonely girl
Oh oh, saw so many pretty faces before I saw you, you
Now all I see is you, I'm coming for you, I'm coming for you
No no, don't need these other pretty faces like I need you
And when you're mine in the world, there's gonna be one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl
There's gonna be one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, I'm going to put you first
I'm coming for you, I'll show you what you're worth
That's what I'm gonna do if you let me inside of your world
There's gonna be one less lonely girl
Christmas wasn't merry, 14th of February, not one of them spent with you
How many dinner dates, set dinner plates and he didn't even touch his food?
How many torn photographs are you taping back, tell me that you couldn't see an open door
But no more, if you let me inside of your world, there'll be one less lonely girl
Oh oh, saw so many pretty faces before I saw you, you
Now all I see is you, I'm coming for you, I'm coming for you
No no, don't need these other pretty faces like I need you
And when you're mine in this world, there's gonna be one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl
There's gonna be one less lonely girl
I'm coming for you, I'm going to put you first
I'm coming for you, I'll show you what you're worth
That's what I'm gonna do if you let me inside of your world
There's gonna be one less lonely girl
I can fix up your broken heart, I can give you a brand new start
I can make you believe, yeah, I just want to set one girl free to fall
Free to fall, she's free to fall, fall in love with me
Her heart's locked, and know what, I got the key, I'll take her and leave the world with one
less lonely
There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl
One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl
There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl
One less lonely girl
Artikel Pilihan