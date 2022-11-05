Lirik Lagu One Less Lonely Girl – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu One Less Lonely Girl – Justin Bieber

Alright, let's go

There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl

One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl

There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl

One less lonely girl

How many I told you's and start overs and shoulders have you cried on before?

How many promises, be honest girl, how many tears you let hit the floor?

How many bags you packed, just to take them back, tell me that, how many either ors?

But no more if you let me inside of your world, there'll be one less lonely girl

Oh oh, saw so many pretty faces before I saw you, you

Now all I see is you, I'm coming for you, I'm coming for you

No no, don't need these other pretty faces like I need you

And when you're mine in the world, there's gonna be one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl

There's gonna be one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, I'm going to put you first

I'm coming for you, I'll show you what you're worth

That's what I'm gonna do if you let me inside of your world

There's gonna be one less lonely girl

Christmas wasn't merry, 14th of February, not one of them spent with you

How many dinner dates, set dinner plates and he didn't even touch his food?

How many torn photographs are you taping back, tell me that you couldn't see an open door

But no more, if you let me inside of your world, there'll be one less lonely girl

Oh oh, saw so many pretty faces before I saw you, you

Now all I see is you, I'm coming for you, I'm coming for you

No no, don't need these other pretty faces like I need you

And when you're mine in this world, there's gonna be one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, one less lonely girl

There's gonna be one less lonely girl

I'm coming for you, I'm going to put you first

I'm coming for you, I'll show you what you're worth

That's what I'm gonna do if you let me inside of your world

There's gonna be one less lonely girl

I can fix up your broken heart, I can give you a brand new start

I can make you believe, yeah, I just want to set one girl free to fall

Free to fall, she's free to fall, fall in love with me

Her heart's locked, and know what, I got the key, I'll take her and leave the world with one

less lonely

There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl

One less lonely girl, one less lonely girl

There's gonna be one less lonely girl, one less lonely girl

One less lonely girl