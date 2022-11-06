Lirik Trust and Believe – Keyshia Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trust and Believe – Keyshia Cole
When we were together
I held you down
I gave you all of me
But look at us now
Thinking of all your excuses
But they don't add up
Now it's so easy to see
You don't deserve my love
You pushed me far
You brought me to this
You had my heart
But then you blew it
And I'm so over you
Go get lost
Boy who do you think that you are
Trust and believe me
You're gonna need me
Trust and believe me
She'll never be me
And I'm so over you
Go get lost
Boy I don't know, who do you think that you are?
You look so foolish
With my best friend
And she ain't no better than you
She's a three, I'm a ten
So why are you calling my phone
You ain't got nothing I want
Thought we were really in love
But that was all up front
You pushed me far
You brought me to it
You had my heart
But then you blew it, oh
And I'm so over you
Go get lost
Boy who do you think that you are
Trust and believe me
You're gonna need me
Trust and believe me
She'll never be me
And I'm so over you
Go get lost
Boy I don't know, who do you think you are?
How did you try to clean it up
Boy please just stop it now (Stop it now)
Don't make a sound
'Cause you pushed me far
You brought me to this
You had my heart
But then you blew it, ohh
And I'm so over you
So get lost (Go get lost)
Boy who do, who do you think you are?
