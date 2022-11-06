Lirik Trust and Believe – Keyshia Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trust and Believe – Keyshia Cole

When we were together

I held you down

I gave you all of me

But look at us now

Thinking of all your excuses

But they don't add up

Now it's so easy to see

You don't deserve my love

You pushed me far

You brought me to this

You had my heart

But then you blew it

And I'm so over you

Go get lost

Boy who do you think that you are

Trust and believe me

You're gonna need me

Trust and believe me

She'll never be me

And I'm so over you

Go get lost

Boy I don't know, who do you think that you are?

You look so foolish

With my best friend

And she ain't no better than you

She's a three, I'm a ten

So why are you calling my phone

You ain't got nothing I want

Thought we were really in love

But that was all up front

You pushed me far

You brought me to it

You had my heart

But then you blew it, oh

And I'm so over you

Go get lost

Boy who do you think that you are

Trust and believe me

You're gonna need me

Trust and believe me

She'll never be me

And I'm so over you

Go get lost

Boy I don't know, who do you think you are?

How did you try to clean it up

Boy please just stop it now (Stop it now)

Don't make a sound

'Cause you pushed me far

You brought me to this

You had my heart

But then you blew it, ohh

And I'm so over you

So get lost (Go get lost)

Boy who do, who do you think you are?