Lirik I Aint Thru – Keyshia Cole feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Aint Thru – Keyshia Cole feat Nicki Minaj
So ain't nobody iller than me
And I ain't being cocky I'm just saying
It's time for me to do me
Time for me to live my life
And I ain't worried bout y'all
All you hating as* broads
With your hating as* f*ts
Hating as* this
Hating as* lips
So give me my elbow room
It's time for me to come through
I'm shining like my time,
I'm shining like my purse
I'm shining like my shoes
See I've been here on my grind
Doing mine and I ain't through
I ain't through
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up
I gotta live it
I ain't through (I ain't)
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up
Oh no
B-b-b-b-b bad b*tch central
Check my credentials
Motherf**king right it's Nicki on the intro
And I'm even b*tchier when I'm on my menstral
You ain't even got a credit card for incidental
Basic insurance and it don't include dental,
Dental, dental, yes b*tch I'm mental
Plus I'm in the big boy and it's not a rental
Shit ain't sweet unless it's the Presidential
Y-Y-Y-Y-You a mut
Tell her quack quack, she a mother**king duck, goose
She a saturday night live, spoof
One thing the coupe never got, roof!
Yeah I took the spot she gone, poof!
Me and KC, deuce!
Stay fly, you can call me "have a safe flight"
And my wrist froze, stage fright
I ain't through
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up
I gotta live it
I ain't through (I ain't)
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up
Oh no
Would you say I'm the baddest right here
About to take over yeah this is my year
Coming and I ain't gonna stop this here
And ain't nobody iller than me
I'm on one and I ain't gon stop
I ain't gon stop till I reach the top
Say it if you know what I'm talking about
Let's get this money, let's get this money
Yeah
So give me my elbow room
It's time for me to come through
I'm shining like my time,
I'm shining like my purse
I'm shining like my shoes
See I've been here on my grind
Doing mine and I ain't through
I ain't through
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up
I gotta live it
I ain't through (I ain't)
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up
I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up
Oh no
