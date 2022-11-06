Lirik I Aint Thru – Keyshia Cole feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Aint Thru – Keyshia Cole feat Nicki Minaj

So ain't nobody iller than me

And I ain't being cocky I'm just saying

It's time for me to do me

Time for me to live my life

And I ain't worried bout y'all

All you hating as* broads

With your hating as* f*ts

Hating as* this

Hating as* lips

So give me my elbow room

It's time for me to come through

I'm shining like my time,

I'm shining like my purse

I'm shining like my shoes

See I've been here on my grind

Doing mine and I ain't through

I ain't through

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up

I gotta live it

I ain't through (I ain't)

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up

Oh no

B-b-b-b-b bad b*tch central

Check my credentials

Motherf**king right it's Nicki on the intro

And I'm even b*tchier when I'm on my menstral

You ain't even got a credit card for incidental

Basic insurance and it don't include dental,

Dental, dental, yes b*tch I'm mental

Plus I'm in the big boy and it's not a rental

Shit ain't sweet unless it's the Presidential

Y-Y-Y-Y-You a mut

Tell her quack quack, she a mother**king duck, goose

She a saturday night live, spoof

One thing the coupe never got, roof!

Yeah I took the spot she gone, poof!

Me and KC, deuce!

Stay fly, you can call me "have a safe flight"

And my wrist froze, stage fright

I ain't through

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up

I gotta live it

I ain't through (I ain't)

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up

Oh no

Would you say I'm the baddest right here

About to take over yeah this is my year

Coming and I ain't gonna stop this here

And ain't nobody iller than me

I'm on one and I ain't gon stop

I ain't gon stop till I reach the top

Say it if you know what I'm talking about

Let's get this money, let's get this money

Yeah

So give me my elbow room

It's time for me to come through

I'm shining like my time,

I'm shining like my purse

I'm shining like my shoes

See I've been here on my grind

Doing mine and I ain't through

I ain't through

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up

I gotta live it

I ain't through (I ain't)

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a live it up

I'm a, I'm a, I'm a do it up

Oh no