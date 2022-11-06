Lirik Lagu Trailer Hitch – Kristian Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

I wanna buy you a drink
Maybe one for this whole town
I may not have that much
But I don't mind spreading it around
Everybody chasing something
I don't know why they're running
I take my time to the finish line
'Cause we all end up with nothing
I don't know why, know why
Everybody wanna die rich
Diamonds, champagne
Work your way down that list
We try, everybody tries
Tries to fit it into that ditch
You can't take it with you when you go
Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch
Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch
Started my day
Giving away
All of my baseball cards
It felt so good by the afternoon
I gave some guy my car
It ain't about what you're driving
Or about the gold you're piling
The less I have to worry about
The more time I got for smiling
I don't know why, know why
Everybody wanna die rich
Champagne, new plane
Work your way down that list
We try, everybody tries
Tries to fit it into that ditch
You can't take it with you when you go
Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch
Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch
Hey, ey
You can stack it up
Pack it up
Tie it with a big, red bow
Get a great, big truck
Back it all up
But you can't take it with you when you go
Can't take it when you go
I don't know why, know why
Everybody wanna die rich
Diamonds, champagne, newest of the new planes
Work your way down that list
And we try, everybody tries
Tries to fit it into that ditch
You can't take it with you when you go
Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch
Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch
Hey, ey
Hey, ey
Give it away
Hey, ey
Give it away
