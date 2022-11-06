Lirik Lagu Trailer Hitch – Kristian Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trailer Hitch – Kristian Bush

I wanna buy you a drink

Maybe one for this whole town

I may not have that much

But I don't mind spreading it around

Everybody chasing something

I don't know why they're running

I take my time to the finish line

'Cause we all end up with nothing

I don't know why, know why

Everybody wanna die rich

Diamonds, champagne

Work your way down that list

We try, everybody tries

Tries to fit it into that ditch

You can't take it with you when you go

Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch

Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch

Started my day

Giving away

All of my baseball cards

It felt so good by the afternoon

I gave some guy my car

It ain't about what you're driving

Or about the gold you're piling

The less I have to worry about

The more time I got for smiling

I don't know why, know why

Everybody wanna die rich

Champagne, new plane

Work your way down that list

We try, everybody tries

Tries to fit it into that ditch

You can't take it with you when you go

Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch

Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch

Hey, ey

You can stack it up

Pack it up

Tie it with a big, red bow

Get a great, big truck

Back it all up

But you can't take it with you when you go

Can't take it when you go

I don't know why, know why

Everybody wanna die rich

Diamonds, champagne, newest of the new planes

Work your way down that list

And we try, everybody tries

Tries to fit it into that ditch

You can't take it with you when you go

Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch

Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch

Hey, ey

Hey, ey

Give it away

Hey, ey

Give it away

