Lirik Lagu Never Say Never – Justin Bieber ft Jaden Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Never Say Never – Justin Bieber ft Jaden Smith

Never say never (Never, never, never)

(Pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up, pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up)

Yeah, yeah, never, -ever-ever-ever-ever, eh, eh-eh

(Pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up, pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up)

See, I never thought that I could walk through fire (Eh)

I never thought that I could take the burn (Eh)

I never had the strength to take it higher (Eh)

Until I reached the point of no return (Eh)

And there's just no turning back

When your heart's under attack

Gonna give everything I have

It's my destiny

I will never say never, I will fight

I will fight 'til forever make it right

Whenever you knock me down

I will not stay on the ground

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up, pick it up-up-up

And never say never

Ne-Never say never

Ne-Never say never

Ne-Never say never

(Never say it, never-never say it)

I never thought that I could feel this power (Eh)

I never thought that I could feel this free (Eh)

I'm strong enough to climb the highest tower (Yeah)

And I'm fast enough to run across the sea, oh-oh

'Cause there's just no turning back (Oh, no)

When your heart's under attack (Oh, no)

Gonna give everything I have

'Cause this is my destiny

I will never say never, I will fight (Never say never!)

I will fight 'til forever make it right

Whenever you knock me down

I will not stay on the ground

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up, pick it up-up-up

And never say never (Never, never, never, never)

(Here we go!)

Guess who?

(J Smith and JB)

Uh-huh

(I gotcha, lil bro)

I can handle them

Hold up, aight? I can handle them

Now he's bigger than me, taller than me

And he's older than me and stronger than me

And his arms a little bit longer than me

But he ain't on a JB song with me

I be trying a chill, they be trying to sour the thrill

No pun intended, was raised by the power of Will

Like Luke with the force, if push comes to shove

Like Kobe in the 4th, ice water for blood

Let's go!

I gotta be the best, and yes, we're the flyest

Like David and Goliath, I conquered the giant

So now I got the world in my hand

I was born from two stars, so the moon's where I land

I'm gone