Lirik Lagu Never Say Never – Justin Bieber ft Jaden Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Never Say Never – Justin Bieber ft Jaden Smith
Never say never (Never, never, never)
(Pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up, pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up)
Yeah, yeah, never, -ever-ever-ever-ever, eh, eh-eh
(Pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up, pick it up, pick-pick-pick it up)
See, I never thought that I could walk through fire (Eh)
I never thought that I could take the burn (Eh)
I never had the strength to take it higher (Eh)
Until I reached the point of no return (Eh)
And there's just no turning back
When your heart's under attack
Gonna give everything I have
It's my destiny
I will never say never, I will fight
I will fight 'til forever make it right
Whenever you knock me down
I will not stay on the ground
Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up, pick it up-up-up
And never say never
Ne-Never say never
Ne-Never say never
Ne-Never say never
(Never say it, never-never say it)
I never thought that I could feel this power (Eh)
I never thought that I could feel this free (Eh)
I'm strong enough to climb the highest tower (Yeah)
And I'm fast enough to run across the sea, oh-oh
'Cause there's just no turning back (Oh, no)
When your heart's under attack (Oh, no)
Gonna give everything I have
'Cause this is my destiny
I will never say never, I will fight (Never say never!)
I will fight 'til forever make it right
Whenever you knock me down
I will not stay on the ground
Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up, pick it up-up-up
And never say never (Never, never, never, never)
(Here we go!)
Guess who?
(J Smith and JB)
Uh-huh
(I gotcha, lil bro)
I can handle them
Hold up, aight? I can handle them
Now he's bigger than me, taller than me
And he's older than me and stronger than me
And his arms a little bit longer than me
But he ain't on a JB song with me
I be trying a chill, they be trying to sour the thrill
No pun intended, was raised by the power of Will
Like Luke with the force, if push comes to shove
Like Kobe in the 4th, ice water for blood
Let's go!
I gotta be the best, and yes, we're the flyest
Like David and Goliath, I conquered the giant
So now I got the world in my hand
I was born from two stars, so the moon's where I land
I'm gone
Artikel Pilihan